Why are junior doctors and consultants striking in September and October?

Medical consultant members of the British Medical Association (BMA) on the picket line outside Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham (PA)

Junior doctors and consultants are set to hold their first-ever joint strike after a “serious escalation” in their row with the government over pay.

The coordinated industrial action is set to take place in September and October, the British Medical Association (BMA) said on Thursday evening - putting further strain on the NHS.

Staff will work on a “Christmas Day cover” basis for both spells of industrial action, meaning emergency care will continue to be provided.

It comes after junior doctors voted in favour of continuing strike action, with the BMA’s mandate on industrial action having been renewed for another six months.

The union has now told Rishi Sunak that he has “nowhere to hide” although the government has expressed its displeasure with the announced action.

When are junior doctors and consultants striking?

Consultants had already announced plans to walk out for 48 hours from September 19, and will be joined by their junior colleagues on September 20.

Junior doctors will then continue their strike on September 21 and 22.

Both consultants and junior doctors will then strike together on October 2, 3 and 4.

Why are junior doctors striking?

Dr Rob Laurenson and Dr Vivek Trivedi (PA)

The doctors’ union BMA has said Mr Sunak is “refusing to negotiate with us and with our consultant colleagues” over the issue of pay.

“Rishi Sunak now has nowhere to hide,” junior doctor committee co-chairmen Dr Rob Laurenson and Dr Vivek Trivedi said in a joint statement.

Story continues

“There can be no more delaying, no more wasting time with impositions of pay deals, no more declarations that strikes must end before even stepping in the room with us.”

In July, the Government said junior doctors would get pay rises of 6 per cent, along with an additional consolidated £1,250 increase, and that hospital consultants would also receive 6 per cent.

Health secretary Steve Barclay has said there will be “no more negotiations on pay”.

Why are consultants striking?

Health Secretary Steve Barclay (PA Wire)

Consultants are also unimpressed with the 6 per cent offer, and the BMA has said it is prepared to press ahead with strike action - such as this.

The statement said: “If [the government] does not come to the table with a credible offer on pay, he will face another six months of strike action. And another six months after, and after that, if he continues to ignore us. He knows the stakes, he knows our ask and now he knows our resolve.”

Mr Barclay added: “My door is always open to discuss how we can work together with NHS staff to improve their working lives, but this pay award is final so I urge the BMA to call an end to this callous and calculated disruption.”