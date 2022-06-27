Junior Circuit: Big league sons making own names in majors

  • FILE - Former major leaguer Dante Bichette, left, talks with his son Bo Bichette, 7, in the stands before coaching his older son Dante Bichette Jr.'s little league team representing Maitland, Fla., against Davenport, Iowa at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Friday, Aug. 19, 2005. In all, more than two dozen major league offspring are on AL or NL rosters this year. The Blue Jays alone have three, including the sons of Hall of Famers Craig Biggio (Cavan) and Vladimir Guerrero (Vlad Jr.), along with Bo Bichette, whose father, Dante, was a four-time All-Star with the Rockies. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
    1/5

    Fathers and Sons Baseball

    FILE - Former major leaguer Dante Bichette, left, talks with his son Bo Bichette, 7, in the stands before coaching his older son Dante Bichette Jr.'s little league team representing Maitland, Fla., against Davenport, Iowa at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Friday, Aug. 19, 2005. In all, more than two dozen major league offspring are on AL or NL rosters this year. The Blue Jays alone have three, including the sons of Hall of Famers Craig Biggio (Cavan) and Vladimir Guerrero (Vlad Jr.), along with Bo Bichette, whose father, Dante, was a four-time All-Star with the Rockies. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • FILE - Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Milwaukee. In all, more than two dozen major league offspring are on AL or NL rosters this year. The Blue Jays alone have three, including the sons of Hall of Famers Craig Biggio (Cavan) and Vladimir Guerrero (Vlad Jr.), along with Bo Bichette, whose father, Dante, was a four-time All-Star with the Rockies.(AP Photo/Jon Durr, File)
    2/5

    Fathers and Sons Baseball

    FILE - Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Milwaukee. In all, more than two dozen major league offspring are on AL or NL rosters this year. The Blue Jays alone have three, including the sons of Hall of Famers Craig Biggio (Cavan) and Vladimir Guerrero (Vlad Jr.), along with Bo Bichette, whose father, Dante, was a four-time All-Star with the Rockies.(AP Photo/Jon Durr, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • FILE - Montreal Expos' Vladimir Guerrero and his son Vladimir Jr. tip their caps to the crowd after Guerrero struck out in the eighth inning against Cincinnati Reds pitcher Joey Hamilton Sunday, Sept. 29, 2002 in Montreal. In all, more than two dozen major league offspring are on AL or NL rosters this year. The Blue Jays alone have three, including the sons of Hall of Famers Craig Biggio (Cavan) and Vladimir Guerrero (Vlad Jr.), along with Bo Bichette, whose father, Dante, was a four-time All-Star with the Rockies. (AP Photo/Paul Chiasson)
    3/5

    Fathers and Sons Baseball

    FILE - Montreal Expos' Vladimir Guerrero and his son Vladimir Jr. tip their caps to the crowd after Guerrero struck out in the eighth inning against Cincinnati Reds pitcher Joey Hamilton Sunday, Sept. 29, 2002 in Montreal. In all, more than two dozen major league offspring are on AL or NL rosters this year. The Blue Jays alone have three, including the sons of Hall of Famers Craig Biggio (Cavan) and Vladimir Guerrero (Vlad Jr.), along with Bo Bichette, whose father, Dante, was a four-time All-Star with the Rockies. (AP Photo/Paul Chiasson)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • FILE - American League's Vladimir Guerrero Jr., of the Toronto Blue Jays, holds the MVP trophy after the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Denver. In all, more than two dozen major league offspring are on AL or NL rosters this year. The Blue Jays alone have three, including the sons of Hall of Famers Craig Biggio (Cavan) and Vladimir Guerrero (Vlad Jr.), along with Bo Bichette, whose father, Dante, was a four-time All-Star with the Rockies. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)
    4/5

    Fathers and Sons Baseball

    FILE - American League's Vladimir Guerrero Jr., of the Toronto Blue Jays, holds the MVP trophy after the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Denver. In all, more than two dozen major league offspring are on AL or NL rosters this year. The Blue Jays alone have three, including the sons of Hall of Famers Craig Biggio (Cavan) and Vladimir Guerrero (Vlad Jr.), along with Bo Bichette, whose father, Dante, was a four-time All-Star with the Rockies. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • FILE - Top, Toronto Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio at bat against the Kansas City Royals during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. Bottom, former Major League Baseball player Craig Biggio throws out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 1 in baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Houston. In all, more than two dozen major league offspring are on AL or NL rosters this year. The Blue Jays alone have three, including the sons of Hall of Famers Craig Biggio (Cavan) and Vladimir Guerrero (Vlad Jr.), along with Bo Bichette, whose father, Dante, was a four-time All-Star with the Rockies. (AP Photo/File)
    5/5

    Fathers and Sons Baseball

    FILE - Top, Toronto Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio at bat against the Kansas City Royals during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. Bottom, former Major League Baseball player Craig Biggio throws out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 1 in baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Houston. In all, more than two dozen major league offspring are on AL or NL rosters this year. The Blue Jays alone have three, including the sons of Hall of Famers Craig Biggio (Cavan) and Vladimir Guerrero (Vlad Jr.), along with Bo Bichette, whose father, Dante, was a four-time All-Star with the Rockies. (AP Photo/File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Former major leaguer Dante Bichette, left, talks with his son Bo Bichette, 7, in the stands before coaching his older son Dante Bichette Jr.'s little league team representing Maitland, Fla., against Davenport, Iowa at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Friday, Aug. 19, 2005. In all, more than two dozen major league offspring are on AL or NL rosters this year. The Blue Jays alone have three, including the sons of Hall of Famers Craig Biggio (Cavan) and Vladimir Guerrero (Vlad Jr.), along with Bo Bichette, whose father, Dante, was a four-time All-Star with the Rockies. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
FILE - Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Milwaukee. In all, more than two dozen major league offspring are on AL or NL rosters this year. The Blue Jays alone have three, including the sons of Hall of Famers Craig Biggio (Cavan) and Vladimir Guerrero (Vlad Jr.), along with Bo Bichette, whose father, Dante, was a four-time All-Star with the Rockies.(AP Photo/Jon Durr, File)
FILE - Montreal Expos' Vladimir Guerrero and his son Vladimir Jr. tip their caps to the crowd after Guerrero struck out in the eighth inning against Cincinnati Reds pitcher Joey Hamilton Sunday, Sept. 29, 2002 in Montreal. In all, more than two dozen major league offspring are on AL or NL rosters this year. The Blue Jays alone have three, including the sons of Hall of Famers Craig Biggio (Cavan) and Vladimir Guerrero (Vlad Jr.), along with Bo Bichette, whose father, Dante, was a four-time All-Star with the Rockies. (AP Photo/Paul Chiasson)
FILE - American League's Vladimir Guerrero Jr., of the Toronto Blue Jays, holds the MVP trophy after the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Denver. In all, more than two dozen major league offspring are on AL or NL rosters this year. The Blue Jays alone have three, including the sons of Hall of Famers Craig Biggio (Cavan) and Vladimir Guerrero (Vlad Jr.), along with Bo Bichette, whose father, Dante, was a four-time All-Star with the Rockies. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)
FILE - Top, Toronto Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio at bat against the Kansas City Royals during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. Bottom, former Major League Baseball player Craig Biggio throws out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 1 in baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Houston. In all, more than two dozen major league offspring are on AL or NL rosters this year. The Blue Jays alone have three, including the sons of Hall of Famers Craig Biggio (Cavan) and Vladimir Guerrero (Vlad Jr.), along with Bo Bichette, whose father, Dante, was a four-time All-Star with the Rockies. (AP Photo/File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JIMMY GOLEN
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Bo Bichette
    Bo Bichette
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Roger Clemens
    Roger Clemens
    American baseball player
  • Vladimir Guerrero
    Vladimir Guerrero
    Baseball player
  • Cavan Biggio
    Cavan Biggio
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Craig Biggio
    Craig Biggio
    American Hall of Fame baseball player
  • Andrew Wiggins
    Andrew Wiggins
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Barry Bonds
    Barry Bonds
    American baseball player

BOSTON (AP) — Growing up as the son of a major league ballplayer, Terry Francona knew the rules: “Talk only when spoken to, or I’d be spanked.”

When Francona became a big league manager and his players would bring their kids around, he ran a more hospitable clubhouse.

“There used to be a big sign that said ‘No kids,’ or whatever,” said Francona, who followed his father, Tito, to the majors and is now the Cleveland Guardians' manager. “My rule was: You can come in, but you’ve got to come in and say ‘Hello’ to me.”

Major league clubhouses are more welcoming to the children of players these days — and not just to toddlers raiding the bubble gum bin. Some of those tykes turn out to big league ballplayers themselves.

In all, more than two dozen major league offspring are on AL or NL rosters this year. The Blue Jays alone have three, the sons of Hall of Famers Craig Biggio (Cavan) and Vladimir Guerrero (Vlad Jr.) and Bo Bichette, whose father, Dante, was a four-time All-Star with the Rockies.

“Everything I know about baseball, I learned from him,” said the younger Bichette, whose dad was the Blue Jays' hitting coach before he stepped down so he could work with his son during the lockout.

“I was super grateful for my dad," he said. "But at the same time, just wanting to be myself out there. Play as hard as I can. Not necessarily make a name for myself, but just be my own player.”

With a boost from genetics, access to good coaching and equipment — and certainly a little name recognition, too — major league players’ offspring have long followed in their dads’ spike marks.

According to the Baseball Almanac, 252 sons of major leaguers have made it on their own, from Cubs left-hander Jack Doscher in 1903 to Roger Clemens’ son Kody, who made his debut with the Tigers last month.

Along the way have been superstar fathers with forgettable sons — no offense, Pete Rose Jr., aka “The Hit Prince” — and kids who surpassed their dads’ careers, including Barry Bonds and Ken Griffey Jr.

“I was certainly proud of my family, and what my brothers or dad or grandpa were able to do in their careers,” said former infielder and current Yankees manager Aaron Boone. “But the pressure I had was the guy 60 feet, 6 inches away, and that’s how I always approached it. Nothing was going to get in the way of that.”

Boone and his brother Bret are the sons and grandsons of major leaguers; Bret's son Jake was drafted but hasn't yet made it as the first fourth-generation big leaguer. (Gus Bell's great-grandson Luke, the nephew of Reds manager David Bell, is also in the running.)

And it’s not just baseball: Arch Manning, the grandson of Hall of Famer Archie and the nephew of Peyton and Eli, is the top-ranked college football recruit coming out of high school. The NBA champion Golden State Warriors had four players whose fathers played in the league: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Gary Payton II and Andrew Wiggins.

For all of them, being a second-generation professional athlete has its perks.

After Kody Clemens was called up for the first time, dad’s old teammates Derek Jeter and Jeff Bagwell texted to offer advice. Francona said he would ride home from the ballpark in the backseat of the car while his father and Expos reliever Claude Raymond would talk pitching.

“I think I was like the only 10-year-old who knew you pitched up and in, down and away," Francona said. "I just listened to everything. Probably too much.”

Cavan Biggio said he inherited a passion for the game from his father. But for the most part, just being around professional athletes was an education.

“Seeing how they go about their business and whatnot, I was able to see that as a young kid," he said. "Growing up and being able to see at the highest level what it’s supposed to look like, I feel that gave me a little bit of an advantage.”

Teams seem to relish the connection, with the Blue Jays scheduling a “Vlad and Dad” bobblehead later this season that has both Guerreros on one pedestal. Clemens was given the No. 21 that his father wore for most of a career in which he won a record seven Cy Young Awards; three generations of Bells wore No. 25.

But mostly, the kids try to avoid comparisons.

“I’m trying to create my own career path here,” said Clemens, whose only pitching appearance was a mop-up role in a blowout. “We always say that I’m glad I’m a hitter, not a pitcher, so I don’t have to live up to what he did. Half a career as his is unbelievable.”

The sons of Red Sox players Pedro Martinez, David Ortiz, Manny Ramirez and Keith Foulke — all members of the team that won the World Series in 2004 — are playing together on a summer league team outside of Boston. (Jaden Sheffield, whose father, Gary, played on the rival Yankees that year, is also on the team of college players hoping to attract the attention of pro scouts.)

Francona managed the Red Sox to their first championship in 86 years that season. Told that the offspring of some of his best players — and biggest clubhouse characters — were all on the Brockton Rox, he shook his head, chuckled and said “Gawd.”

“I can remember when D’Angelo (Ortiz) would pop his head in, he and Victor Martinez’s son, they would pop in their head every day,” Francona said of the boy who is now a 6-foot-2, 200-pound 17-year-old who batted .351 for Miami-Dade High School this spring.

“They would come in, sit on the couch all excited," Francona said. “Now it makes me feel really old.”

___

AP Baseball Writers Jay Cohen, Ron Blum and Janie McCauley; AP Sports Writers Bernie Wilson, George Henry and Steve Megargee; and freelancers Ian Harrison, Mike Cook and Mark Gonzalez contributed to this report.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Clemens' first career homer lifts Tigers over D-Backs 6-3

    Kody Clemens hit his first major league home run to lead the Detroit Tigers to a 6-3 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday. The 26-year-old son of seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens hit a three-run homer in the top of the sixth inning off Arizona reliever Joe Mantiply to break a 3-3 tie. Clemens called his home run an “amazing” moment.

  • Tigers vs. D-backs Highlights

    Kody Clemens hits first-career homer in 6-3 win

  • How to watch the House January 6 committee hearings on the Capitol attack

    The January 6 House Select Committee is going public with its investigation into the Capitol insurrection and Trump's role in it.

  • Only Lakers to pursue sign-and-trade deal for Kyrie Irving?

    Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Outside of the Lakers, there are currently no known teams planning pursuit of sign-and-trades for Nets G Kyrie Irving. No sign-and-trades can be formally discussed until after 6 PM on Thursday. Brooklyn isn't ...

  • Trump Pauses Self-Obsession To Acknowledge His Role in Taking Rights from Millions of Women

    Trump took a brief respite from talking about his own problems to make sure he got credit for his role in ending bodily autonomy for millions of American women

  • Fastest 5 minutes in hockey: How speedy Avs won Stanley Cup

    Playing hockey on fast forward, the Colorado Avalanche blazed their way to the Stanley Cup championship with a mix of speed and high-end skill that needed only a defined focus to get over the top. There was never any denying a team featuring Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen has enough talent to win. But after four consecutive early playoff exits, the Avalanche authored a different ending and knocked off the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning b

  • Toronto Raptors draft centre Christian Koloko 33rd overall

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors believe they have filled a need by drafting Christian Koloko. The Raptors took Koloko 33rd overall on Thursday with Toronto's only pick in this year's NBA Draft. The seven-foot-one centre averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the University of Arizona last season. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said he was intrigued by what the new addition might do for his defensive schemes. "Good shot blocker, really good defensive numbers, ranks really hi

  • John Gay wins second Canadian steeplechase title in final tuneup for world champs

    LANGLEY, B.C. — At this time last year, John Gay was chasing down the Olympic 3,000-metre steeplechase standard in a torrential downpour in Montreal with nobody to push him, and no fans to cheer him on. In the most memorable race of the trials, he won by a whopping 200 metres and punched his ticket to Tokyo. The 25-year-old from Kelowna, B.C., had some company this time. He finally put some distance on Ryan Smeeton over Friday's final lap, winning in eight minutes 20.77 seconds to cheers from th

  • Phillies' Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the injury to the reigning NL MVP, who will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. Harper checked his swing and the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. Harper im

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • MacKinnon shines in clinching win, helps Avs win Stanley Cup

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrew Cogliano shouted at Nathan MacKinnon in the midst of the Colorado Avalanche’s Stanley Cup celebration. “87!” he bellowed. It was a reference to the final two numbers of MacKinnon’s hotel room, which Colorado’s star forward thought was a great omen when he checked in ahead of Sunday night's Game 6 in Tampa. Sidney Crosby, like MacKinnon a native of Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia, is known for being No. 87. Now MacKinnon is a Stanley Cup champion, just like Crosby. “We just fe

  • Leading off: Mariners-Angels penalties soon, Red Sox rolling

    A look at what's happening around the majors on Monday: ___ DISCIPLINE ON DECK Major League Baseball will certainly soon be handing out penalties after the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels got into a huge brawl this weekend at Anaheim. There were eight ejections Sunday — both managers, plus three players on each team. The skirmish stopped and started twice before Angels closer Raisel Iglesias threw a tub of sunflower seeds and another bucket of gum onto the infield. Seattle’s Jesse Winker

  • Nazem Kadri clowns Maple Leafs management after winning Stanley Cup

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie support Nazem Kadri's decision to clap back at those who considered him a "liability."

  • McIntosh wins record second gold, fourth medal as Canada completes best-ever showing

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Fifteen-year-old Summer McIntosh became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a FINA world championships on Saturday with a victory in the women’s 400-metre individual medley. Canada's swimming team added to its best-ever medal performance at the worlds in the pool with two more podium finishes on the last day. The women’s 4x100-metre medley relay added a bronze as anchor Penny Oleksiak became Canada’s all-time most decorated swimmer at a world championships with nine

  • Kemp, Brown, Murphy lead A's over Royals in 9-7 win

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tony Kemp hit a two-run homer, Seth Brown and Sean Murphy combined for four RBIs, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Kansas City Royals 9-7 on Saturday. Kemp hit his second home run of the season in the eighth inning to wrap up a 3-for-5 afternoon. “I pulled a fastball inside foul and I had a feeling he would go back to the slider and he did,” Kemp said of his battle with Taylor Clarke. "I just tried to put a good swing on it and hit it out of the ballpark.” Brown hit a s

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup final on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup final games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links

  • Report: Coveted coach Barry Trotz is stepping away from hockey

    Barry Trotz is reportedly passing on the Winnipeg Jets job to focus on his family, but isn't ruling out a return to coaching in the future.

  • Yee, Beaugrand top elites in Montreal triathlon

    MONTREAL — Alex Yee of Britain and Cassandre Beaugrand of France were the cream of the elite field taking part in Saturday's World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in the heart of old Montreal. Yee won the men's race in 21 minutes, 55 seconds, which was three seconds ahead of Hayden Wilde of New Zealand. Leo Bergere of France was third in 21:59. Beaugrand took the women's race in 59 minutes and three seconds, nine seconds better than runner-up Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain and 12 secon

  • World's best throw this season for Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton

    LANGLEY, B.C. — A day before unleashing the longest shot put by a woman in the world this year, Sarah Mitton and coach Richard Parkinson posed for a photo. They didn't dare post it, lest they jinx it. Standing in front of a sign that read "Shot put" at McLeod Athletic Park, Mitton held up two fingers. Parkinson curled his hand into a zero. Twenty metres. That was the goal. With her sixth and final throw on Saturday, the 26-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., sent the shot soaring 20.33 metres at the C

  • Garcia beats Andreescu to win Bad Homburg title

    BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu came up just short of ending her title drought on Saturday. Caroline Garcia won her first title in three years after coming back from a set and a break down to beat Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in the Bad Homburg Open final on Saturday. Andreescu was looking for her first title since beating Serena Williams in the 2019 final at Flushing Meadows before injuries forced her to miss the entire 2020 season. “I'm very happy.