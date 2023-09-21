Jungle vibes and ‘powerful lure’ draw folks to estate for sale in California. See why

A unique compound with a distinct jungle vibe flowing through the backyard has landed on the real estate market in San Francisco for $4.8 million.

And boy, the California estate is something else.

“A majestic, one-of-a-kind compound: two historic buildings, is set on a tree-lined block of the HUB in an exotic landscape of towering palms, bamboo, flowering native plantings,” the listing on Sotheby’s International Realty says.

“Representing a powerful lure to creative souls, this city estate will serve those who crave the natural world and city centrality in equal measure. With a powerful history from earthquake shelters to pipe organ manufacture to ecstatic bath house and antiques import, the rich provenance, and the rustic elegance of this place results from the devotion of hands and minds. Serene, beautifully articulated water elements at its urban heart, the home is a lush world of pure wonder.”

The main house has many features over the home’s 3,475 square footage, including:

High ceilings

Tall windows

Library projection room

Catering kitchen

One-car garage

There is also a one-bedroom guest home in the back, with a deck that overlooks the spirited garden.

The home is currently owned by Silicon Valley entrepreneur Issac Roth, and artist Jamie Emerick, a news release says.

The listing is held by Wendy Storch of Sotheby’s International Realty — San Francisco Brokerage.

