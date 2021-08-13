Jungle: Loving in Stereo album review - It’s going to sound incredible live

When Josh Lloyd-Watson and Tom McFarland first released music as Jungle in 2013, their offering was ripe for internet virality. They stayed anonymous, calling themselves just “J and T”, and stayed out of their first video too, which starred wonderful six-year-old breakdancer B-Girl Terra.

The videos from this third album so far have maintained the standard, with more hypnotic one-take dance routines, but it turned out that they really have appeal as a live band, transforming into a seven-piece powerhouse on stage to deliver that heady mix of soul, disco and electronic dance music. That element is finally a possibility again, with four nights at Brixton Academy booked next month, and now they definitely have the songs to make for a wild night.

While the feel of their second album, For Ever, was more serious and atmospheric, inspired by matching romantic breakups, this time they’re up for some fun. Numerous songs increase the pace considerably from past work, including the spy theme funk of Fire and the propulsive Truth, a rare case of this once restrained band rocking out.

Their duel falsettos keep the sound familiar, but they’re joined by guest singers for the first time too. There’s a choir on the swirling disco of Keep Moving, while American rapper Bas adds his sing-song delivery to the bouncy old school hip hop of Romeo. Priya Ragu’s contribution to the smoother soul of Goodbye My Love sounds similar to the work of the acclaimed collective SAULT, whose producer Inflo has three co-writing credits here. It’s all going to sound fantastic in Brixton.

