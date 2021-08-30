‘Jungle Cruise’ Sequel Is in the Works From Disney

The “Jungle Cruise” is setting sail again.

A sequel to the adventure movie, based on the theme park ride, is in the works after “Jungle Cruise” crossed $100 million at the domestic box office this past weekend.

More from Variety

Dynamic duo Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt will be back for another adventure as pun-obsessed riverboat captain Frank Wolff and the brave explorer Dr. Lily Houghton.

Director Jaume Collet-Serra is expected to return, as are executive producer Scott Sheldon and producers John Davis, John Fox, Beau Flynn, Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia. Michael Green, who co-wrote “Jungle Cruise” with Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, will write the sequel.

More to come…

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.