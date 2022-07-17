It’s a jungle out there: Biochemist brings the tropics to his Sheffield garden

Dr Simon Olpin stands in a clearing in his Sheffield garden jungle - Tom Maddick/SWNS

A nature-loving biochemist has created a “jungle” in his back garden after his fear of flying prevented him from visiting tropical rainforests.

Dr Simon Olpin, 70, will be basking in the cool shade of his garden as people brace for blistering record temperatures this week.

Dr Olpin, 70, has been passionate about nature since he was a boy, but his fear of flying means he has never been able to travel the world and see any jungles.

So the consultant clinical biochemist brought the jungle to his suburban garden in Sheffield after planting his first tree from a “small pot” back in 1987.

Since then, his 8,000-square foot tropical paradise has grown to have more than 100 species of plants, with 25ft palm trees towering over the sprawling garden.

Dr Olpin said the shade offered by his numerous canopies provides the perfect place to cool down - Tom Maddick/SWNS

Dr Olpin said the shade offered by his numerous canopies provides the perfect place to cool down, with temperatures due to rise above 40C on Monday.

He added: “It’s lovely to be in the garden on a nice sunny day as it feels calm, warm and tropical, but it’s not blisteringly hot.

“When you move out into the sun on a very hot day, you immediately notice the difference, and it can become unbearable. We’re able to sit in the cool shade and have wine or tea with friends. It has a South-East Asian tropical atmosphere.”

Dr Olpin in the garden in 1987, when he said it was a ‘blank canvas’ - Simon Olpin/SWNS

He moved to the house Cambridge in 1987, and described his garden as a “blank canvas” that required a lot of “trial and error”.

But he said he could not put a number on the number of hours or amount of money he has spent on perfecting his project over the last three decades.

The father-of-three added: “I’ve always been interested in animals particularly when I was a little child. I was fascinated by everything that crept and crawled.”