Jungkook Taps Usher for 'Standing Next to You' Remix: Listen

Jungkook and Usher make a smooth duo!

On Friday, the BTS member and "Good Good" singer joined forces for a remix of Jungkook's "Standing Next to You."

"Standing Next to You" was featured on the K-pop star's debut album Golden. In the new version of the track — which was teased earlier this week — Usher adds smooth vocals to the track.

The singer, 26, released Golden in November. That same day, he also released a music video for "Standing Next to You."

In "Standing Next to You," Jungkook showcases his versatility with the infectious track, which is about sticking by someone's side through adversity.

Jungkook — who is known as "Golden Maknae" aka "Golden Youngest" of BTS — is aiming to highlight his trajectory from a band member on BTS to a solo star on his debut album. It also features collaborations with stars like Jack Harlow, Latto and DJ Snake, while producers on the album include Ed Sheeran and Shawn Mendes.

A press release also states that "through the order of the tracks, Jungkook expresses the flow of emotions that follow the changes in relationships. The first half of the album introduces songs with light-hearted melodies portraying someone falling in love, whereas the latter half lays out songs that feel heavier, dealing with emotions following a breakup."

In July, the singer made his solo debut on Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series.

Jungkook performed his single "Seven," his first official solo release; as well as "Euphoria," a fan-favorite Jungkook track off the group's 2018's album Love Yourself: Answer; and BTS's 2020 smash hit "Dynamite."

In an interview with GMA’s Juju Chang that was moved indoors to the show's Times Square studio, Jungkook shared that his fellow BTS members — RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin and V — had heard his new music and gave it a glowing review. "They loved it," he said. The members have already been sharing messages of support for the single on their Instagram accounts.

The group announced last June that they would be pursuing solo projects while continuing some group activities as the members fulfill South Korea's mandatory military service. Jin, j-hope and SUGA are currently enlisted, while Jungkook begins his service this month.

Meanwhile, Usher is currently performing for his Las Vegas residency show and gearing up for his Super Bowl halftime show performance in February.



