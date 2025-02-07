Jungers scores 14, Reaves hits 3-pointer at the buzzer and Iona beats Mount St. Mary's 70-67 in OT

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Dejour Reaves hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer and Iona beat Mount St. Mary's 70-67 in overtime on Thursday night.

Luke Jungers was 5 of 9 from the field and made four 3-pointers and scored 14 points to lead Iona (10-13, 7-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Reaves finished with 13 points while shooting 6 for 17, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc and added three steals. Yaphet Moundi was 5 of 11 from the floor and scored 11 points. Moundi's layup tied it 67-all with 1:04 to play.

The Mountaineers (13-10, 6-6) were led in scoring by Jedy Cordilia, who finished with 21 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks. Dallas Hobbs added 15 points for Mount St. Mary's. Xavier Lipscomb also had 10 points, six rebounds, seven assists and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press