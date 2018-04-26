Jung Ho Kang Granted U.S. Work Visa, Will Rejoin Pirates

Jung Ho Kang has been granted a U.S. work visa and will rejoin the Pirates, the team announced on Thursday.

The Athletic's Rob Biertempfel first reported the news.

The South Korean third baseman has not played for Pittsburgh since he was convicted of a third drunk-driving offense in the beginning of 2017. The 31-year-old has been unable to secure a visa since then.

After fulfilling obligations to a treatment program, which he agreed to in January 2017, he'll report to Pirate City in Bradenton, Florida. He'll remain on the restricted list while he works his way back.

He released a statement through the Pirates on Friday, apologizing.

Kang was Pittsburgh’s starting third baseman for the last two years before the arrest. He played briefly in the Dominican Winter League this offseason.