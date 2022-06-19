It’s Juneteenth weekend! Here’s where and how to celebrate in North Texas

Archiebald Browne
·4 min read

Juneteenth, a combination of June and 19th, also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day, commemorates the issuing of General Order No. 3 on June 19, 1865, notifying Texas that all enslaved people were free.

The General Order came two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.

However, it wasn’t until last year that Juneteenth, the oldest known celebration of the ending of slavery in the country, was made a federal holiday.

Opal Lee, a civil rights activist, and Fort Worth native, had advocated for the celebration to be made a national holiday for decades. In 2016, at 89, she walked 1,400 miles from Fort Worth to Washington to bring awareness to the celebration.

Now, at 95, she celebrates Juneteenth with Opal’s Walk, an annual 2.5-mile walk commemorating the two and a half years it took for enforcement of the order proclaiming the freedom of slaves to reach the entire country. This year’s walk took place Saturday morning in Fort Worth.

General Order No. 3 states:

“The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This involves an absolute equality of personal rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection heretofore existing between them becomes that between employer and hired labor. The freedmen are advised to remain quietly at their present homes and work for wages. They are informed that they will not be allowed to collect at military posts and that they will not be supported in idleness either there or elsewhere.”

The Dallas Historical Society has the only known original printed copy of the general order. It will be displayed at the Hall of State in Fair Park, 3939 Grand Ave., on Sunday.

For the Historical Society’s centennial anniversary celebration, the document will be on display in the building’s Hall of Heroes from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. each Tuesday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. on Sundays through the end of July.

This weekend, Juneteenth celebrations will be held in and around Dallas-Fort Worth. Here are more places to celebrate.

Soul of Sycamore Arts in the Park

The second annual Soul of Sycamore Juneteenth Arts In The Park is a festival that celebrates culture, history, and the community. The event will include art, music, children’s activities, vendors and a barbecue cookoff, according to its Facebook page.

When/Where: Sunday, June 19, Sycamore Park, 2400 E. Vickery Blvd., Fort Worth

Time: 1-9 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

More information: https://www.facebook.com/soulofsycamore/

Old City Park Juneteenth Celebration

Old City Park in Dallas Heritage Village will hold an all-day Juneteenth event that will feature educational programming, music and a mix of local vendors.

The free event will start with a ribbon cutting at the park entrance and end with a Black history tour. Vendors will include Ja Vi Scents, Bougie Bars and Bubbles Co., Kona Ice and food trucks.

When/Where: Sunday, June 19, 1515 S. Harwood, Dallas

Time: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

More information: https://dallasheritagevillage.org/dhv-events/juneteenth

Juneteenth at the Levitt

The Levitt in downtown Arlington is hosting two nights of concerts featuring Black artists this weekend, which began Saturday.

Each artist is from a wide range of genres from R&B to country.

Headlining on Saturday were Ron Atris II and the Truth, an internationally touring group. Opening for the touring group were Tyra + Tiara and Jazz Super Friends.

Sunday’s headliner is The Black Opry Revue, a multi-act performance. The opener for The Opry will be Larry Ladale, a Dallas-Fort Worth pop-funk musician.

When/Where: Sunday, June 19, 100 W. Abram St., Arlington

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information: https://levittpavilionarlington.org/events/

Free admission at Fort Worth Botanic Garden

The Fort Worth Botanic Garden and Botanical Research Institute of Texas invites guests to visit the garden with free admission on Sunday in honor of the Juneteenth holiday, thanks to R Bank, which made the opportunity accessible for all, according to a news release.

The garden offers a 120-acre campus filled with 23 specialty gardens, including the popular Japanese Garden with koi-filled pools and dramatic waterfalls, and the iconic Rose Garden, with a terraced ramp featuring paths that wind past colorful flower beds.

When/Where: Sunday, June 19, 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd., Fort Worth

Time: The garden’s summer hours are in effect — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., with the last admission accepted at 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information: https://fwbg.org/

Juneteenth Jubilee

A community festival featuring education, comedy, food, music, speakers, a Black art auction, fashion, games and dance.

When/Where: Sunday, June 19, Texas Wesleyan University, 3100 E. Rosedale Ave., Fort Worth

Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

More information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/juneteenth-jubilee-free-event-tickets-345140764317

