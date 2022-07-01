June primary election results: What happened in the most important races and why they matter

Phillip M. Bailey, USA TODAY
·5 min read

The primary battles that took place in June covered some of the most important and largest states in the country, including Georgia, where former President Donald Trump engaged in — and failed at — a revenge tour dedicated to uprooting two top Republican officials.

In many of the GOP primaries Trump's influence played a significant role, but that didn't mean Democrats weren't without division as the party braces for what could be a bloodbath in November.

There are plenty of primary contests left this season, including August races in battleground states such as Arizona and Michigan. Here are some of the most important primary elections from the past month.

GOP Georgia governor

Going into 2022 Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp had earned the distinction as perhaps the most loathed Republican governor on Trump's list.

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp waves to supporters during an election night watch party, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. Kemp easily turned back a GOP primary challenge Tuesday from former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, who was backed by former President Donald Trump.
Republican Gov. Brian Kemp waves to supporters during an election night watch party, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. Kemp easily turned back a GOP primary challenge Tuesday from former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, who was backed by former President Donald Trump.

The former president has dubbed Kemp a "turncoat" who was a "coward" and "total disaster" for refusing to help reverse the 2020 state presidential election results.

Yet Kemp easily fended off a challenge by Trump's preferred candidate, former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, in a stinging rebuke by Georgia voters, who stuck with the incumbent by a 3-1 margin. Kemp is now heading into a 2018 rematch against Democrat Stacey Abrams.

GOP Georgia secretary of state

The only Georgia Republican who Trump arguably disliked more than Kemp was Brad Raffensperger, the Peach State's secretary of state.

Like the governor, Raffensperger's offense was standing up to Trump's false assertions about the last election and pleas to "find" more votes. The refusal to do the former president's bidding drew primary foes, chiefly U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, who repeated many of the misleading claims about the 2020 contest.

Ultimately, however, Raffensperger edged out Hice with 52% of the vote, avoiding a further runoff. He will face Democrat Bee Nguyen in the fall.

Trump denied: Trump called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp a 'turncoat' and fought to defeat him. Here's why he won anyway.

More: Brad Raffensperger, GOP target of Trump ire in Georgia, warns of potential for more election violence

L.A. mayor's race

One of the primary battles that caught the country's attention was in Los Angeles, where Democratic Rep. Karen Bass faced off against billionaire Rick Caruso for mayor.

For months Bass, a physician assistant turned community organizer, was considered the front-runner. But that was before Caruso poured $13.5 million of his own money into the race, which turned it into a referendum on the influence of money in politics.

Rep. Karen Bass speaks during a mayoral debate at the Student Union Theater on the California State University, Los Angeles campus on May 1, 2022.
Rep. Karen Bass speaks during a mayoral debate at the Student Union Theater on the California State University, Los Angeles campus on May 1, 2022.

Caruso, who had been a Republican for most of his life, jumped to an early lead on election night. Once all votes were counted, however, Bass outpaced Caruoso 43% to 37%, but that still wasn't enough to avoid a runoff.

The two will meet again on Nov. 8.

More: Democratic frontrunners Rick Caruso, Karen Bass advance to November runoff in LA mayor race

San Francisco DA recall

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin was one of the faces of a "progressive prosecutor" movement.

In 2019, he ran on a platform to end cash bail, reduce mass incarceration and crack down on police misconduct.

But the former public defender's reform efforts weren't enough to overcome a severe backlash fueled by rising property crime, frustrated Democrats and roughly $7.8 million spent on recall efforts.

More than 60% of San Francisco voters supported removing Boudin, which Republicans are touting as foreshadowing of a rebuke of Democrats and progressive activists on public safety and crime.

GOP Alabama Senate runoff

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., had quite a seesaw primary season in 2022.

First he had Trump's support for Senate. Then he lost it after telling supporters it was time to move the past the events of 2020.

But Brooks surged back against opponent Katie Britt and forced a run-off after she failed to crack the 50% threshold.

Mo Brooks, then a candidate for the Republican nomination to a U.S. Senate seat in Alabama, speaks to supporters at his watch party May 24 in Huntsville, Ala. Brooks lost the primary to Katie Britt.
Mo Brooks, then a candidate for the Republican nomination to a U.S. Senate seat in Alabama, speaks to supporters at his watch party May 24 in Huntsville, Ala. Brooks lost the primary to Katie Britt.

Brooks, however, was trounced in the one-on-one race, losing 63% to 37%. On election night the congressman was beside himself, telling a reporter he was quitting politics, saying the "bad guys won."

Now Brooks, who attended the rally before the Jan, 6 riots, is apparently wiling to testify before Congress about his interactions with Trump  the attack on the Capitol.

News: Trump pulls Senate endorsement of Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks

GOP Colorado secretary of state

One of the big themes of the 2022 primary season has been Trump-aligned candidates running for chief election officer seats in battleground states.

In Colorado, Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters was a vocal supporter of Trump's misleading statements about the 2020 election. She made multiple attempts at trying to prove those false claims of voter fraud too.

Peters, however, lost in the Republican primary by roughly 15%.

NEvada and beyond: In Nevada GOP primary, a fundamental shift in the secretary of state role

Will it work?: A prolific Democratic fundraiser is targeting secretary of state races

GOP Nevada secretary of state

Candidates running to oversee future elections who spread Trump's false claims may have struck out in Colorado and Georgia, but they fared better in Nevada.

Republican Jim Marchant seized on conspiracy theories about the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. At one point during the campaign he told supporters in February how their vote "hasn’t counted for decades."

Marchant defeated six rivals by carrying 37% of the primary vote. He will face Democrat Francisco Aguilar in the fall.

2022 Midterms: A new 'Big Lie' battleground: secretary of state elections

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: June primary election results: The most important races and why

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Fastest 5 minutes in hockey: How speedy Avs won Stanley Cup

    Playing hockey on fast forward, the Colorado Avalanche blazed their way to the Stanley Cup championship with a mix of speed and high-end skill that needed only a defined focus to get over the top. There was never any denying a team featuring Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen has enough talent to win. But after four consecutive early playoff exits, the Avalanche authored a different ending and knocked off the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning b

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Wisdom's slam, 6 RBIs lift Cubs over Reds 15-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit a grand slam and a solo homer en route to a career-high six RBIs, rookie Christopher Morel had a career-high five hits and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 15-7 Thursday night. The Cubs collected 23 hits off five pitchers, tying their season high from a 21-0 rout of the Pirates on April 23. Seven of those hits came in the eighth against outfielder Max Schrock, who allowed a two-run homer to P.J. Higgins and a solo shot to Morel. “It’s contagious, in a w

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • Real ninjas are back!

    Meet the new ninjas reclaiming their place in Odawara, so this can become home to one of the country’s largest ninja clans again.

  • It's a Dogfight! Saint John, Hamilton meet in Memorial Cup final

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Two teams that skated through distinctly different paths in the playoffs will meet Wednesday in the final of the 2022 Memorial Cup. The host Saint John Sea Dogs, who went 39 days between games after losing in the first round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs, will face the Hamilton Bulldogs, who posted a 16-3 post-season record en route to the Ontario Hockey League championship. It is the first Memorial Cup final since 2019, when the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies skate

  • Sabres re-sign goalie Craig Anderson to 1-year contract

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Goalie Craig Anderson is putting off retirement for now, returning to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday for a one-year contract. The 41-year-old Anderson also played for Buffalo last season, going 17-12-2 and leading the team in wins despite missing a lengthy stretch with a neck injury. The Illinois native has 308 career victories, ranking fifth among American-born goalies, heading into his 20th NHL season. Citing family and health, Anderson was uncertain about his future follo

  • San Jose Sharks fire coach Bob Boughner, assistants

    The San Jose Sharks have fired coach Bob Boughner and his staff two months after the regular season ended. The team confirmed the moves Friday, after reports surfaced Boughner and assistants John MacLean and John Madden were informed Thursday night they were being let go. Video coach Dan Darrow also was fired, and the Sharks said no replacements were immediately named. The organization is still in the middle of a lengthy search for a general manager after Doug Wilson stepped down after nearly tw

  • Flyers' prospect detained in Russia for allegedly dodging military draft

    Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained by Russian authorities after suspicions of "dodging the Russian army."

  • Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton earns career-best result at Stockholm Diamond League

    Add another accomplishment to Sarah Mitton's growing list this season. The Canadian achieved a career-best Diamond League result on Thursday in Stockholm, placing second in shot put with a top throw of 19.90 metres. Just last week, Mitton launched a Canadian-record throw of 20.33 metres. It also briefly marked a season-leading distance, only to be broken 24 hours later by American Chase Ealey. A throw from China's Song Jiayuan earlier in June was also later recorded at 20.38 metres. Ealey took t

  • Schauffele wins at Travelers after Theegala's double bogey

    CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Xander Schauffele celebrated his one-year wedding anniversary Sunday with a dramatic victory in the Travelers Championship. The Olympic champion won with a three-stroke swing on the final hole, hitting to 3 feet for birdie after rookie Sahith Theegala took two shots to get out of a bunker and made a double bogey in the group ahead. A stroke in front entering the day, Schauffele finished with a 2-under 68 at TPC River Highlands to beat Theegala and J.T. Poston by two stroke

  • JT Poston shoots 62, leads John Deere Classic by 2 strokes

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston shot a 9-under 62 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic. Coming off a second-place tie last week in Connecticut, Poston eagled the par-5 second and had seven birdies in a bogey-free round at TPC Deere Run. “It’s, obviously, why you practice and why you work as hard as you do on your game,” Poston said. “Any time you can have those rounds where you really get it going low and mistake-free, bogey-free is a bonus. It’s why you wor

  • Lightning live long enough to become the villain

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the Lightning's legacy after their three-peat bid comes up two wins short.

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • Daly hands Stanley Cup to Avalanche in Bettman's absence

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly presented the Stanley Cup to Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog on Friday night because Commissioner Gary Bettman was sidelined by the coronavirus. Bettman recently tested positive and was unable to produce enough negative results to get back to the series in time. That left Daly to give the traditional end-of-season speech and shake Landeskog’s hand before presenting the trophy. It’s the first time someone other than Bettman handed

  • The Tampa Bay Lightning shouldn't be eulogized yet

    Don't be so quick to declare an end to the Lightning dynasty.

  • Joy Drop: Reasons to smile on this Canada Day

    THE LONG WEEKEND IS HERE! Friends, here are some beautiful things to get you smiling as you head into a lovely long weekend. For starters, I would be remiss if I didn't mention that one of the happiest moments for me this week was watching Nazem Kadri hoist the Stanley Cup after the Colorado Avalanche beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 in the series final. I was so moved by this moment I wrote about it. There are ways in which sport advances necessary conversations in wider society and there are a

  • License to try again key to the Avalanche's coronation

    Literally worst to first in five short seasons, the Colorado Avalanche matched the best-ever postseason record on the path to winning a Stanley Cup on Sunday night.

  • Unvaccinated Tanner Houck roasted after Red Sox lose to Blue Jays in walk-off fashion

    Fans are calling out Tanner Houck for his decision to remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.

  • Fans unhappy with Avalanche reporter for celebrating with Stanley Cup

    The Avalanche's Stanley Cup celebrations may have involved one too many people, according to some fans on Twitter.