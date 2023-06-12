Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

I’m a lifestyle editor, and these are the 18 Nordstrom new arrivals I’m eyeing this summer

Sarah Weldon
·1 min read

As a professional online shopper (yes, I love my job), I can definitively say that I am great at shopping. I can sniff out a good deal from miles away and tend to have roughly 728 products in my cart at any given time. So, let me help you build your online shopping cart. Whether you’re shopping for major sale events like Prime Day or just upgrading your wardrobe, I’ll always give you the must-have picks.

When it comes to online retailers, Nordstrom has always been my go-to. From popular beauty products on sale to home goods and trending brands, I always find myself with a huge Nordstrom haul every month — especially in the summer. To answer your question, yes, I’m a creature of habit.

Because there’s so much available, it’s kind of overwhelming at times to figure out what items to buy from Nordstrom. This is why I, an expert in all things lifestyle and shopping, am here to share my June Nordstrom haul with you for a little inspo.

Scroll down to shop the 18 best editor-approved June Nordstrom new arrivals for summer.

Nordstrom

Marine Layer Johnny Collar Polo

This short-sleeved polo is basically a refined white tee.

$58 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Steve Madden Melena Slide Sandal

These floral flats are, for lack of a better word, enchanting.

$90 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Topshop Broderie Anglaise Oversize Button-Up Shirt

We love a bold, colorful button-down with a simple pair of jeans!

$94 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Open Edit Oversize Linen Blend Blazer

A linen blazer is the easiest thing to style in the summer.

$79 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Simon Miller Valley Chain Mail Shoulder Bag, $395 Credit: Nordstrom

Oooooh, sparkly!

$395 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

ASOS DESIGN Eyelet Cotton Corset Crop Top

Collecting warm weather Going Out™ tops is one of time’s oldest, and most treasured rituals. I’m convinced this eyelet top will change my life and won’t believe anyone who says otherwise.
$37 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Tory Burch Ella Hand-Crocheted Tote

Everyone needs a good raffia bag for the summer, but this structured hot pick one will stand out in a sea of beige ones.
$298 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

ASTR the Label Wildflower Ruffle Cutout Dress

What can I say? I love a good floral dress.
$148 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

THE SPICE HOUSE Essential Spices 24-Piece Collection

I'm moving this month and need to replenish my spices. This aesthetic set has everything from cayenne and cumin to dill weed and mustard powder. Plus, it's going to be so much cheaper than buying each spice individually from the grocery store.
$150 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Madewell Whisper Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt

I've been wearing Madewell tees since before I could vote, and the brand just gave this classic icon a vintage-y update.
$20 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Topshop Raw Hem Crop Straight Leg Jeans

A good pair of jeans is a *good* pair of jeans, and this light wash pair with a raw hem is going to look effortlessly cool with the above white tee.
$74 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

ASOS DESIGN Stripe Cotton & Linen Drawstring Pants

When it comes to wide-leg pants, ASOS never misses. And these breezy pants crafted from a breathable cotton-and-linen blend with neat stripes are some of the best I've seen.
$42 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

HOUSE OF CB Carlotta Corset Bodice Cotton Blend Cocktail Dress

There's honestly nothing better than a corseted white mini-dress for summer. I also adore how this is styled with a pair of western-inspired boots.
$225 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate 40-Ounce Tumbler

I'm finally diving into the Stanley Tumbler trend. It's long overdue, and this new citron color is just so eye-catching.
$45 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal

The new oversized buckles freshen the look of this legendary sandal.
$160 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

ASOS DESIGN Knit Strapless Crop Top

I gravitate toward simple styles with a little bit of edge, and the light ribbing of this standard tube top does exactly that.
$22 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Topshop High Waist Denim Miniskirt

This denim miniskirt paired with the above tube top is such a classic summer look, and I'm so excited to wear it.
$51 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Quay Australia Bodyguard 46-Millimeter Polarized Aviator Sunglasses

I've always loved classic aviators but find that they overwhelm my face. Luckily, these angular ones exist. Yes, I am pretending that they're made just for me.
$85 at Nordstrom

If you liked this story, check out the best deals to shop at Nordstrom Rack right now.

