I’m a lifestyle editor, and these are the 18 Nordstrom new arrivals I’m eyeing this summer

As a professional online shopper (yes, I love my job), I can definitively say that I am great at shopping. I can sniff out a good deal from miles away and tend to have roughly 728 products in my cart at any given time. So, let me help you build your online shopping cart. Whether you’re shopping for major sale events like Prime Day or just upgrading your wardrobe, I’ll always give you the must-have picks.

When it comes to online retailers, Nordstrom has always been my go-to. From popular beauty products on sale to home goods and trending brands, I always find myself with a huge Nordstrom haul every month — especially in the summer. To answer your question, yes, I’m a creature of habit.

Because there’s so much available, it’s kind of overwhelming at times to figure out what items to buy from Nordstrom. This is why I, an expert in all things lifestyle and shopping, am here to share my June Nordstrom haul with you for a little inspo.

Scroll down to shop the 18 best editor-approved June Nordstrom new arrivals for summer.

Nordstrom ASOS DESIGN Eyelet Cotton Corset Crop Top Collecting warm weather Going Out™ tops is one of time’s oldest, and most treasured rituals. I’m convinced this eyelet top will change my life and won’t believe anyone who says otherwise. $37 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Tory Burch Ella Hand-Crocheted Tote Everyone needs a good raffia bag for the summer, but this structured hot pick one will stand out in a sea of beige ones. $298 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom THE SPICE HOUSE Essential Spices 24-Piece Collection I'm moving this month and need to replenish my spices. This aesthetic set has everything from cayenne and cumin to dill weed and mustard powder. Plus, it's going to be so much cheaper than buying each spice individually from the grocery store. $150 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Madewell Whisper Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt I've been wearing Madewell tees since before I could vote, and the brand just gave this classic icon a vintage-y update. $20 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Topshop Raw Hem Crop Straight Leg Jeans A good pair of jeans is a *good* pair of jeans, and this light wash pair with a raw hem is going to look effortlessly cool with the above white tee. $74 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom ASOS DESIGN Stripe Cotton & Linen Drawstring Pants When it comes to wide-leg pants, ASOS never misses. And these breezy pants crafted from a breathable cotton-and-linen blend with neat stripes are some of the best I've seen. $42 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom ASOS DESIGN Knit Strapless Crop Top I gravitate toward simple styles with a little bit of edge, and the light ribbing of this standard tube top does exactly that. $22 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Topshop High Waist Denim Miniskirt This denim miniskirt paired with the above tube top is such a classic summer look, and I'm so excited to wear it. $51 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Quay Australia Bodyguard 46-Millimeter Polarized Aviator Sunglasses I've always loved classic aviators but find that they overwhelm my face. Luckily, these angular ones exist. Yes, I am pretending that they're made just for me. $85 at Nordstrom

