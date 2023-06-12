I’m a lifestyle editor, and these are the 18 Nordstrom new arrivals I’m eyeing this summer
As a professional online shopper (yes, I love my job), I can definitively say that I am great at shopping. I can sniff out a good deal from miles away and tend to have roughly 728 products in my cart at any given time. So, let me help you build your online shopping cart. Whether you’re shopping for major sale events like Prime Day or just upgrading your wardrobe, I’ll always give you the must-have picks.
Marine Layer Johnny Collar Polo
Steve Madden Melena Slide Sandal
Topshop Broderie Anglaise Oversize Button-Up Shirt
Open Edit Oversize Linen Blend Blazer
Simon Miller Valley Chain Mail Shoulder Bag, $395 Credit: Nordstrom
ASOS DESIGN Eyelet Cotton Corset Crop Top
Tory Burch Ella Hand-Crocheted Tote
ASTR the Label Wildflower Ruffle Cutout Dress
THE SPICE HOUSE Essential Spices 24-Piece Collection
Madewell Whisper Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt
Topshop Raw Hem Crop Straight Leg Jeans
ASOS DESIGN Stripe Cotton & Linen Drawstring Pants
HOUSE OF CB Carlotta Corset Bodice Cotton Blend Cocktail Dress
Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate 40-Ounce Tumbler
Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal
ASOS DESIGN Knit Strapless Crop Top
Topshop High Waist Denim Miniskirt
Quay Australia Bodyguard 46-Millimeter Polarized Aviator Sunglasses
When it comes to online retailers, Nordstrom has always been my go-to. From popular beauty products on sale to home goods and trending brands, I always find myself with a huge Nordstrom haul every month — especially in the summer. To answer your question, yes, I’m a creature of habit.
Because there’s so much available, it’s kind of overwhelming at times to figure out what items to buy from Nordstrom. This is why I, an expert in all things lifestyle and shopping, am here to share my June Nordstrom haul with you for a little inspo.
Scroll down to shop the 18 best editor-approved June Nordstrom new arrivals for summer.
This short-sleeved polo is basically a refined white tee.
These floral flats are, for lack of a better word, enchanting.
We love a bold, colorful button-down with a simple pair of jeans!
A linen blazer is the easiest thing to style in the summer.
Oooooh, sparkly!
If you liked this story, check out the best deals to shop at Nordstrom Rack right now.
