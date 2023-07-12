June CPI report live updates: Inflation is easing, but will interest rate hikes continue?

Can inflation keep cooling off this summer?

A key government report on Wednesday morning will give people a window into whether the Federal Reserve's 10 interest-rate hikes since last year were enough to keep nudging inflation lower or whether more hikes are needed.

The consumer price index, or CPI, has tumbled from its June 2022 peak of 9.1%, which was the highest yearly inflation rate in 40 years. This May, CPI had dropped to 4%, but it was still double the Fed's preferred target of 2%. More concerning for the central bank is that a measure of inflation that excludes volatile food and energy costs and is seen as a more accurate reflection of inflation, is still lingering around 5%.

If June's inflation numbers remain high, it may signal the Fed has more hiking to do. San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester separately said this week that they anticipate more increases are needed to tame inflation, which has proven to be more persistent than predicted.

A motorist fills up a vehicle at a Shell gasoline station Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Englewood, Colo.

When is the CPI report due?

June CPI data are scheduled to be released at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time on Wednesday.

What is CPI and what is core CPI?

CPI, short for the consumer price index, is an inflation gauge prepared by the Bureau of Labor Statistics each month. It measures the average change over time of what urban consumers pay for a market basket of consumer goods and services.

There are two main parts to CPI:

Headline, or overall, CPI Core CPI, which excludes the volatile energy and food sectors

“Over the short term, the core measure may give a more accurate reading of where inflation is headed, but people do buy food, fill up their gas tanks, and heat their homes, so headline inflation more accurately represents people’s actual expenses,” according to the Cleveland Federal Reserve.

CPI predictions July 2023

According to surveys of economists conducted by Dow Jones Newswires and The Wall Street Journal., economists' median forecasts are:

June CPI up 0.3% after rising 0.1% in May.

Core CPI up 0.3% for the month versus 0.4% in May.

Year-over-year CPI is seen rising 3.1% in June, down from 4% in May and the smallest advance since March 2021, largely due to lower prices at the gasoline pump.

Year-over-year core CPI is expected to rise 5%, the smallest increase since late 2021 and down from 5.3% in May but more than double the Federal Reserve's 2% goal.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: CPI report live updates: Were Fed rate hikes enough to ease inflation?