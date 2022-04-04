June Brown, EastEnders Legend Who Played Dot Cotton, Dies Aged 95

June Brown, pictured as Dot Cotton, in 1997 (Photo: Mirrorpix via Getty Images)

EastEnders icon June Brown has died at the age of 95.

The actor was best known to millions as Albert Square’s legendary bible-quoting, chain-smoking character Dot Cotton.

June died at her home in Surrey on Sunday with her family by her side, her children said.

In a statement, an EastEnders spokesperson also said: “We are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved June Brown, OBE, MBE, sadly passed away last night.

“There are not enough words to describe how much June was loved and adored by everyone at EastEnders, her loving warmth, wit and great humour will never be forgotten.

“June created one of the most iconic characters in Dot Cotton, not just in soap but in British television, and having appeared in 2,884 episodes, June’s remarkable performances created some of EastEnders’ finest moments.

“We send all our love and deepest sympathies to June’s family and friends. A very bright light has gone out at EastEnders today but we shall all be raising a sweet sherry in June’s memory.

“Rest in peace, our dearest June. You will never be forgotten.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.