June arts roundup: UC Davis graduate students’ show; plays, concerts and more

Sarah Murphy
·4 min read
UC Davis

June is here and it’s time to enjoy myriad arts and entertainment opportunities in the Sacramento area. There are plenty of music, art, theater, comedy, and movie opportunities for anyone and everyone.

June 1 through June 5, Capital Stage presents “The Lifespan of a Fact.” For tickets and more information about the play, go to capstage.org.

June 2, the Mondavi Center hosts the Sacramento Area Youth Speaks Showcase “Hip Hop, Spoken Word, and Poetry.” For more information and tickets go to mondaviarts.org.

June 2 through June 19, the Jan Shrem and Maria Manetti Shrem Museum of Art will host the multidisciplinary “Arts & Humanities 2022 Graduate Exhibition.” A free public opening celebration, including a poetry reading, music and dance, will take place June 2 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. For more information go to manettishremmuseum.ucdavis.edu.

June 2-3, the UC Davis Department of Theatre and Dance presents “Death and Harry Houdini” as a part of the Catalyst: A Theatre Think Tank program. The performances will take place at the Wyatt Pavillion Theatre and are free to the public. For more information, go to arts.ucdavis.edu.

June 2 through June 12, the B Street Theatre presents “3: Black Girl Blues.” For tickets and more information go to bstreettheatre.org.

June 3, the Mondavi Center hosts the UC Davis choruses. For more information and tickets, go to mondaviarts.org.

June 3, the B Street Theatre hosts “Lydia Pense & Cold Blood.” For tickets and more information, go to bstreettheatre.org.

June 4, the Crocker Art Museum hosts its annual auction at 6 pm. Registration is closed, but the auction collection can still be viewed online and absentee bids may be submitted. For more information go to crockerart.org.

June 4, the Sacramento Philharmonic and Orchestra will present a concert entitled, “Superhero Soundtrack.” Tickets are $25. For more information and to buy tickets, go to sacphilopera.org.

June 5, the Crest Sacramento presents the “Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular.” For more information, go to crestsacramento.com.

June 9, “Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert” will be shown at the Crest. For more information, go to crestsacramento.com.

On June 10 “Long Beach Dub Allstars” will play at Ace of Spades. For tickets go to aceofspadessac.com.

June 10 through June 12, the B Street Theatre hosts Sacramento Contemporary Dance presenting “Out.” For tickets and more information, go to bstreettheatre.org.

June 11, the Crest hosts the 21st Sacramento French Film Festival. For more information, go to crestsacramento.com.

June 12, the Crest presents “Gus Johnson: Here I Come.” For more information, go to crestsacramento.com.

June 15, “STRFKR” will play at Ace of Spades. For tickets, go to aceofspadessac.com.

June 16, the Crocker is bringing back its “Movies Off the Wall” series. Courtyard opens at 7 p.m., film starts at sundown. Admission is free for members, $15 for non-members, and $5 for non-member youth. For more information, go to crockerart.org.

June 17-18, B Street Theatre hosts the Sacramento Gay Men’s Chorus: “SGMC to the Max! The best of the 80s.” For tickets and more information, go to bstreettheatre.org.

June 18, the Crest celebrates “Gene Wilder Day.” For more information, go to crestsacramento.com.

June 19, “Prof” will play at Ace of Spades. For tickets, go to aceofspadessac.com.

June 21, the Crest hosts Debbie Gibson. For more information, go to crestsacramento.com.

June 21 though July 31, the B Street Theatre presents “Proclivity for Kiting,” a play by Jacob T. Zack. For tickets and more information, go to bstreettheatre.org.

June 22 through June 24, Capital Stage presents “Smart People,” by Lydia R. Diamond. For tickets and more information about the play, go to capstage.org.

June 23, the Crocker hosts “Vivien Lee and Friends” as part of the summer jazz concert series. The event is $10 for members and non-member youth, and $25 for non-members. For more information, go to crockerart.org.

June 23 “Camila and Sin Bandera” will play the Golden1 Center. For tickets and more information, go to golden1center.com.

June 23 and June 30 the Crocker hosts “Teen Art Labs.” This deep dive into visual arts is $15 for members and $25 for non-members. For more information, go to crockerart.org.

June 25, B Street Theatre hosts “Lunafish.” For tickets and more information go to bstreettheatre.org.

June 26, the Crest presents “Who’s Bad.” For more information, go to crestsacramento.com.

