The June 4 draw will offer a jackpot of $70 million and approximately 29 Maxmillions

7 Maxmillions were won yesterday

MONTRÉAL, June 2, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - 7 Maxmillions ($1 million each) were won in last night's Lotto Max draw thanks to selections sold in Québec, Ontario, The Prairies and Atlantic Provinces. The Friday, June 4 draw will therefore offer total prizes worth about $99 million, including a jackpot of $70 million and approximately 29 $1 million dollar prizes (Maxmillions).

For each Maxmillions, an additional selection of 7 numbers between 1 and 50 is drawn. These selections are not decomposable and prizes may be shared by winners.

SOURCE Loto-Québec

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2021/02/c3103.html