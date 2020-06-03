June 3, 2020: Top 10 headlines of the day

These significant news items were covered, consumed and circulated widely across different media platforms and publications on Wednesday. Do scroll through...

Trees uprooted because of strong winds during cyclone in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Cyclone Nisarga made landfall Wednesday south of India's financial capital of Mumbai, with storm surge threatening to flood beaches and low-lying slums as city authorities struggled to contain the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

Cyclone Nisarga makes landfall in Maharashtra

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have already been deployed in both the states.

PHOTOS: Heavy rain, gusty winds pound Mumbai

The severe cyclonic storm has made landfall near Alibaug on Maharashtra coast with the wind speed of more than 110 kms per hour and heavy rainfall.

Can govt confirm no Chinese soldier has entered India, asks Rahul Gandhi

Amid a border standoff with China, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asked the government to make it clear whether or not Chinese soldiers have entered India.

Your view: Does Bollywood ignore issues that impact India?

Even as celebrities voice their solidarity with on #BlackLivesMatter, actor Kangana Ranaut has blasted her Bollywood contemporaries for tweeting about the killing of George Floyd in the US.

Top JeM commander & architect of 2019 Pulwama attack shot dead in J&K

Police in Jammu and Kashmir have shot dead the Jaish-e-Muhammad commander alleged to have organised the 2019 suicide bomb attack that killed 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel.

Give Rs 10,000 to all migrant labourers: Mamata to Centre

The West Bengal CM pointed out that people were facing economic hardships of unimaginable proportions because of the ongoing pandemic.

Karnataka health minister attends mega rally at Chitradurga in violation of COVID-19 norms

The minister was in the district to offer 'baagina' to the Vedavathi river when he was welcomed at Parashuramapura in Challakere taluk.

Video: When KJo mocked dark skin colour of a comedian

A video of popular film producer Karan Johar making fun of the black community has gone viral.

Farmers can sell produce outside states as cabinet approves amendments

Often blamed for indulging in unfair trading practices. farmers will no more need to sell crops only to state-run decades-old Agricultural Produce Market Committees.

Was Trump's 25-minute chat with PM Modi a counter-China strategy call?

The press statement from India said the two leaders exchanged views on the situation on the India-China border.

