June 23, 2020: Top 10 headlines of the day

China ordered attack on Indian troops, 35 Chinese were killed: US intel

The assessment contradicts China's subsequent assertions about what happened on June 15. Read More

China denies reports of 43 casualties during violent Galwan Valley face-off

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian added that China and India were in dialogue and talks with each other to resolve the border issue through diplomatic and military channels. Read More

Patanjali launches new drug 'coronil' against COVID-19

Yoga guru Ramdev-run Patanjali Ayurved on Tuesday launched Coronil and Swasari, an Ayurvedic medicine, to help treat the novel coronavirus. Read More

World number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus

Djokovic was tested along with his family and team on arrival after the Adria Tour exhibition tournament in Belgrade and Zadar. Read More

Full blown crisis: Sonia-Manmohan attack govt on China at CWC meet

The Congress kept up its sustained attack against the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre on its handling of the India-China border conflict. Read More

Karnataka govt caps COVID-19 treatment charges in private hospitals

The government has identified 518 hospitals under the Ayushman Bharat - Arogya Karnataka scheme. Read More

Your view: Sonia asks govt to provide free food grains to poor till Sept; agree?

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to provide free food grains to the poor and needy for another three months till September. Have Your Say

Pregnant Jamia scholar Safoora Zargar gets bail in Delhi riots case

The bail was granted after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted that the state agrees, on humanitarian grounds, to release Safoora on regular bail subject to certain conditions. Read More

Freedom of expression? Congress sues website for article

One of the issues on which the Congress has been trying to corner the Narendra Modi govt for the last six years is freedom of speech and the free press. Read More

QUIZ: How much do you know about Indian temples?

Temples have come a long way: from being seats of knowledge and culture in ancient history, to symbolic and sometimes spectacular representations of spirituality and belief in modern times. Click To Participate

