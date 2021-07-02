June 2021 Commercial Bankruptcy Filings Jump 11%

Lowest total new bankruptcy filings since 2006

NEW YORK, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal services industry and corporations, released its June 2021 bankruptcy filing statistics from its AACER bankruptcy information services business.



New filings in June were flat with 34,248 across all chapters, a 1% drop from the May count of 34,767. Non-commercial consumer filings across all chapters totaled 32,267, down 2% from 32,976 in May.

This month is the lowest June filings since 2006 for the following (see graphic):

All bankruptcy filings

Commercial 7’s

Non-commercial 7’s

Commercial 13’s

Non-commercial 13’s



Commercial filings across all chapters were up 11% in June with a total of 1,981 new filings, from 1,791 in May.

“New commercial filings increased from May to June, however, commercial filings overall remain down more than 30 percent year-over-year," said Brad Tuttle, managing director of Epiq Corporate Restructuring.

There were 216,910 total new bankruptcy filings across all chapters for the first half of 2021, down 27% from 298,121 in the same period in 2020.

About Epiq AACER

Epiq AACER is your partner for bankruptcy information and compliance. Our AACER bankruptcy information services platform is built with superior data, technology, and expertise to create insight and mitigate risk for businesses impacted by bankruptcies. We offer free bankruptcy statistics and monthly email updates for both commercial and non-commercial consumer bankruptcy filings for Chapter 7, Chapter 11, and Chapter 13 cases. You may register for these free resources on our Bankruptcy Statistics and Trends page.

About Epiq

Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal services industry and corporations, takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms, and business professionals with efficiency, clarity, and confidence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline the administration of business operations, class action and mass tort, court reporting, eDiscovery, regulatory, compliance, restructuring, and bankruptcy matters. Epiq subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world. Learn more at https://www.epiqglobal.com.

