JUNE 2 DEADLINE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Gossamer Bio, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2020 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class-action lawsuit against Gossamer Bio, Inc. ("Gossamer" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:GOSS) for violations of 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission."

Investors who purchased the Company's securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering in February 2019 (the "IPO" ) or between February 8, 2019 and December 13, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before June 2, 2020.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Gossamer's IPO materials and public statements misled the market about its GB001 drug and its related clinical trials and studies. Novartis announced on December 16, 2019, that it was terminating development of its DP2 antagonist for asthma based on two failed phase 3 clinical trials. Based on these facts, the Company's public comments and IPO documents were false and materially misleading. When the market learned the truth about Gossamer, investors suffered damages.

