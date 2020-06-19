June 19, 2020: Top 10 headlines of the day

The latest on India-China tensions, Rahul Gandhi’s fiftieth birthday and more, in today’s news wrap.

An Indian fighter plane flying towards Leh bordering China, on June 19, 2020 (Photo by Yawar Nazir/Getty Images)

Did not capture any Indian soldiers: Chinese Foreign Ministry

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Ten Indian soldiers, including two officers, were handed over at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) by the Chinese army on the evening of Thursday, 18 June, after hectic negotiations, said media reports. However, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told in a daily press briefing that China has not seized any Indian personnel, reported China Global Television Network. Read More

PM Modi chairs all-party meeting on China tensions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired an all-party meeting on Friday to discuss the border tensions with China with sources saying that the PM Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attempt political consensus on the government’s diplomatic and military efforts. Read More

Delhi Health Minister’s condition worsens, to receive plasma therapy

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital for COVID-19 treatment on Tuesday, has been diagnosed with pneumonia. Jain has been shifted to the ICU of the Max Hospital in south Delhi's Saket, where he will be administered plasma therapy for Covid-19 as his condition has deteriorated. Read More

‘Govt was fast asleep’: Rahul on China face-off

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday launched another attack on the Indian government over the face-off between the Indian and Chinese soldiers in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed. Gandhi said it is now clear that the Chinese attack in Galwan valley in Ladakh was "pre-planned" and that the government was "fast asleep" while the martyred jawans paid the price. Watch the video

COVID-10 positive Congress MLA turns up for Rajya Sabha polls in PPE kit

A Congress legislator who had tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) on Friday arrived at the state assembly in Madhya Pradesh to cast his vote during the Rajya Sabha elections. Pictures shared by news agency ANI showed the Congress MLA donning a PPE suit at the state legislative assembly for casting his vote. Read More

Story continues

Cap COVID-19 test pricing across country: SC tells Centre

The Supreme Court Friday took note of the differences in COVID-19 testing charges in various states and asked the Centre to decide on the issue, and said all states should set up panel of experts to inspect hospitals to ensure proper care the patients. Read More

‘Congress signed a pact with Communist Party of China’: Sambit Patra

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Thursday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his "irresponsible" tweets, questioning why were Indian soldiers at the Galwan valley 'unarmed.' Patra also said the Gandhi family had a special agreement with the Communist Party of China. Read More

Infosys releases new WFH guidelines: 33% to continue working from home

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, Infosys has decided to make some of its staff work permanently from home. The company has said that once the normalcy returns, initially 50 per cent of employees will start coming to office, while the remaining will work remotely. Read More

QUIZ: How much do you know about Rahul Gandhi?

As the Congress scion and four-time Parliamentarian turns 50, here’s a quiz to test you on the man that everybody loves to troll. Do tell us how many you got right in the comments section below. Happy quizzing! Take the Quiz

How can Rahul Gandhi redeem his image as a politician? Tell us

Notwithstanding Rahul’s interesting political career, do you think he can redeem his image and emerge as a stronger leader? What do you think should Rahul do to revamp his image and raise credibility as a serious leader? Share your views

——————

Keep abreast of everything on the coronavirus outbreak. Check here.

Here’s a live blog that you can follow for minute-to-minute updates.

Don’t Miss! Get Yahoo Originals here