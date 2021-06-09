June 17 at 3PM ET: IPO Edge Fireside Chat With PARTS iD

IPO Edge will host a fireside chat with PARTS iD (NYSE: ID) on Thursday, June 17 at 3pm ET to discuss the eCommerce retailer’s unique model, recent performance and future opportunities. The live event will feature CEO Nino Ciappina and COO Ajay Roy, joined by IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone and Editor-at-Large Jarrett Banks. The moderated video session will last approximately 60 minutes and include a Q&A with the audience.

PARTS iD is a leading eCommerce platform offering an AI-driven marketplace platform and an unmatched focus on customer service to enthusiast consumers looking for parts for a wide variety of vehicles ranging from cars to semis to motorcycles to RVs and even boats. Riding the wave of eCommerce growth spurred by the pandemic’s effects in the last year and the continued growth in DIY consumers looking to customize their vehicles to the fullest extent, the recently-listed company is well-positioned for years to come.

Messrs. Ciappina and Roy will discuss:

An overview of the Company’s highly differentiated digital commerce experience

How its tech-enabled platform is optimally positioned to capture share of the $400 billion automotive aftermarket industry

Recent success expanding into new product categories and new industry verticals

Integrating offline services into its online offering

Deploying new marketing and pricing strategies to drive traffic and conversion

International growth opportunities

About the Speakers:

Nino Ciappina serves as the Chief Executive Officer for PARTS iD, Inc. Previously he served as the Interim General Manager of Onyx Enterprises Int’l, Corp. before its business combination with Legacy Acquisition Corp. in November 2020 which then created PARTS iD, Inc. Upon joining Onyx in January 2020, Mr. Ciappina served as Chief Marketing Officer and directed efforts related to marketing, customer acquisition and retention, pricing optimization, advertising, creative services, market research, analytics and public relations for the portfolio of iD brands. Prior to joining Onyx, Mr. Ciappina served in various digital marketing and e-commerce positions, most recently as Senior Director, E-Commerce & Digital Marketing at Foot Locker from May 2018 to December 2019, as Vice President, E-Commerce & Digital Marketing at Firestar Diamond Group from June 2017 to May 2018 and as Director, Digital Marketing & Customer Acquisition at The Children’s Place from April 2015 to June 2017. Mr. Ciappina earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, Marketing and International Business from Montclair State University.

Ajay Roy serves as the Chief Operating Officer for PARTS iD, Inc. Previously he served as the Chief Operating Officer of Onyx Enterprises Int’l, Corp. before its business combination with Legacy Acquisition Corp. in November 2020 which then created PARTS iD, Inc. Prior to joining Onyx, Mr. Roy served as Senior Vice President of Operations at Moda Operandi, Inc., an online fashion retailer, from September 2018 to September 2019 and General Manager of Global Supply Chain and Operations at Wayfair, Inc., an online furniture and home-goods retailer, from August 2017 to August 2018. Additionally, Mr. Roy gained extensive management experience while serving as Vice President of ToolsGroup, Inc., a global provider of service-driven supply chain planning and demand analytics software, from 2013 to August 2017 and as a Management Consultant with Deloitte Consulting. Mr. Roy earned his Master’s in Business Administration from SP Jain School of Management and a Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Engineering from the MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology.

