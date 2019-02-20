Juncadella explains why he turned down Super GT chance
After being left without a drive in wake of Mercedes’ DTM exit, Juncadella held talks with both the R-Motorsport Aston Martin outfit and Nissan over the winter.
at Fuji and offered him a contract days later even as Juncadella’s negotiations with R-Motorsport dragged on.
The Spaniard says he had once made up his mind about moving to Japan, but eventually chose to see out talks with R-Motorsport that would have allowed him to stay in both Europe and DTM.
on Tuesday alongside fellow Mercedes DTM refugee Paul di Resta, Blancpain GT star Jake Dennis and ex-European Formula 3 racer Ferdinand Habsburg.
“The test was very good, and after five or six days I had a contract on the table to race in the Super GT and a very, very cool project,” Juncadella told Motorsport.com when asked about his Fuji test.
"Then I spoke with the people of Aston Martin in the DTM, because it was still my priority to stay in Europe and continue in the DTM, but I told them that I had this [Nissan chance], which was something attractive.
“They asked me for more time and I tried to lengthen the issue with Nissan. But at one point they told me that I had to sign in December or nothing.
“In the end I was thinking about it for several days and there were some [days] when I was sure to go to Japan and others when I did not.
“Finally I took the risk and I said no to Nissan, but we have a very good relationship. I felt that right now in my life it was not the time to go to Japan and in the end everything went well.”
Daniel Juncadella, Mercedes-AMG Team HWA
Alexander Trienitz