Jun 11, 2020: Top 10 headlines of the day

These significant news items made a splash on Thursday and were widely covered, discussed and consumed. Do scroll through...

Getty Image

'Need to turn COVID-19 crisis into opportunity’: PM Modi

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that self-reliance was already a part of the Centre's policy. Read More

India definitely not in community transmission stage: Govt

The recovery rate in the country stands at 49.21 percent, the Health Ministry representative said at the briefing, with the number of patients recovered exceeding the number of active cases. Read More

Reservation not a fundamental right: SC

Right to reservation isn't a fundamental right, observed the Supreme Court on Thursday while adjudicating a clutch of cases on quota for OBC candidates in Tamil Nadu's medical colleges. Read More

MCD claims over 2000 people died of coronavirus in Delhi

According to the Delhi government, however, 984 patients have succumbed to coronavirus. Read More

Your view: Will India's economy bounce back after COVID-19 declines?

The Indian economy is likely to bounce back with a sharp growth rate of 9.5 per cent next year if it manages to avoid further deterioration in the financial sector, global credit rating agency Fitch Ratings said. Have Your Say

Proud that MLAs spurned offers of money & post, says Gehlot

Rajasthan CM said huge sums of money had reached Jaipur to enable horse-trading in the state and questioned the source of the money. Read More

Mosque will become impure if sanitisers are used: Islamic cleric

At a time when keeping one’s hands clean is everybody’s biggest priority, an Islamic cleric from the Dargah Aala Hazrat in Bareilly has urged his followers to shun all alcohol-based hand-sanitisers. Read More

Mumbai Indians begin training amid coronavirus fear at Reliance stadium

All the big players are part of the camp including Rohit Sharma, all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya, batsmen Suryakumar Yadav, Aditya Tare and pace bowler Dhawal Kulkarni. Read More

Story continues

Explained: Why petrol, diesel rates in India are rising

The price of petrol has risen by approximately Rs 2.14 per litre in the past four days, whereas the cost of diesel has risen by Rs 2.23. Find Out More

QUIZ: How much do you know about precious metals?

As prices of gold and silver zoom globally, here’s a related quiz to keep you occupied and entertained. Do tell us in the comments section how many you got right! Click To Participate

————————————————————

Keep abreast of everything on the coronavirus outbreak. Check here.

Here’s a live blog that you can follow for minute-to-minute updates.

Don’t Miss! Get Yahoo Originals here

Get the latest news! Join Yahoo India on Telegram !

Yahoo Cricket is now on Telegram! Click here to subscribe

Subscribe to MAKERS India on Telegram! Click here!