Jun 11, 2020: Top 10 headlines of the day
These significant news items made a splash on Thursday and were widely covered, discussed and consumed. Do scroll through...
'Need to turn COVID-19 crisis into opportunity’: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that self-reliance was already a part of the Centre's policy. Read More
India definitely not in community transmission stage: Govt
The recovery rate in the country stands at 49.21 percent, the Health Ministry representative said at the briefing, with the number of patients recovered exceeding the number of active cases. Read More
Reservation not a fundamental right: SC
Right to reservation isn't a fundamental right, observed the Supreme Court on Thursday while adjudicating a clutch of cases on quota for OBC candidates in Tamil Nadu's medical colleges. Read More
MCD claims over 2000 people died of coronavirus in Delhi
According to the Delhi government, however, 984 patients have succumbed to coronavirus. Read More
Your view: Will India's economy bounce back after COVID-19 declines?
The Indian economy is likely to bounce back with a sharp growth rate of 9.5 per cent next year if it manages to avoid further deterioration in the financial sector, global credit rating agency Fitch Ratings said. Have Your Say
Proud that MLAs spurned offers of money & post, says Gehlot
Rajasthan CM said huge sums of money had reached Jaipur to enable horse-trading in the state and questioned the source of the money. Read More
Mosque will become impure if sanitisers are used: Islamic cleric
At a time when keeping one’s hands clean is everybody’s biggest priority, an Islamic cleric from the Dargah Aala Hazrat in Bareilly has urged his followers to shun all alcohol-based hand-sanitisers. Read More
Mumbai Indians begin training amid coronavirus fear at Reliance stadium
All the big players are part of the camp including Rohit Sharma, all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya, batsmen Suryakumar Yadav, Aditya Tare and pace bowler Dhawal Kulkarni. Read More
Explained: Why petrol, diesel rates in India are rising
The price of petrol has risen by approximately Rs 2.14 per litre in the past four days, whereas the cost of diesel has risen by Rs 2.23. Find Out More
QUIZ: How much do you know about precious metals?
As prices of gold and silver zoom globally, here’s a related quiz to keep you occupied and entertained. Do tell us in the comments section how many you got right! Click To Participate
————————————————————
Keep abreast of everything on the coronavirus outbreak. Check here.
Here’s a live blog that you can follow for minute-to-minute updates.
Don’t Miss! Get Yahoo Originals here
Get the latest news! Join Yahoo India on Telegram!
Yahoo Cricket is now on Telegram! Click here to subscribe
Subscribe to MAKERS India on Telegram! Click here!