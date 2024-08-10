‘We jump’: High jumpers refuse to split gold – three years after duo shared top spot on podium

Hamish Kerr (right) and Shelby McEwen agreed to continue jumping until there was a winner - Reuters/Hannah McKay

Click here to view this content.

High jumpers Hamish Kerr and Shelby McEwen refused to share Olympic gold – three years after two athletes shared top spot on the podium after deciding against a jump-off.

New Zealander Kerr and McEwen, an American, both failed at three attempts to clear 2.36 metres in a jump that would have given either gold.

They were then asked whether they would want to share gold but refused, with McEwen telling an official: “We jump.”

Three years ago there was huge controversy when Gianmarco Tamberi and Mutaz Essa Barshim decided to both be awarded the gold medal in the exact same circumstances. On that occasion, both athletes had failed to clear 2.39m but asked ‘can we share gold’ when they were discussing the situation with officials.

"Can we have two golds?" 🇮🇹🥇🇶🇦



Here's the remarkable moment that Mutaz Essa Barshim and Gianmarco Tamberi decided to share the title in the men's high jump.



Have you ever seen 𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀𝗺𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽 like it?#Tokyo2020 | @mutazbarshim pic.twitter.com/J9QOAd5r7Z — Eurosport (@eurosport) August 1, 2021

In the same scenario, Kerr and McEwen continued, with Barshim already confirmed as the bronze medalist in Paris.

Under Olympic rules the height is lowered until there is a winner and it was that Kerr jumped 2.34m after McEwen had failed to do so, running away to celebrate with the crowd after securing a shock gold.

Hamish Kerr cleared the bar at 2.34m to win the gold medal - AP/David Goldman

Tamberi was taking part in these Olympics but failed to progress after suffering from kidney colic. The Italian has had an eventful Games, having lost his wedding ring in the Seine during his role as flag bearer for his nation, for which he apologised to his wife.

But he has become sick during his stay in Paris, requiring two separate hospital visits before making a third trip on the morning of the final. He posted a picture of him in an ambulance, as well as in hospital before making a surprise reappearance trackside for the warm-ups. He took part but understandably struggled to find his best form, finishing 11th out of 12 athletes with a best jump of 2.22m.

But there were no such issues at the top of the leaderboard - and eventually a jump-off for gold.

Click here to view this content.