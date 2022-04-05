Jumia Technologies' (NYSE:JMIA) Latest Partnership Won't Solve the Largest Ongoing Problem

This article first appeared on Simply Wall St News.

In the last 12 months, Jumia Technologies(NYSE: JMIA) investors went through a lot of pain as the stock lost 90% of its value from its peak.

While the sector lost some steam (especially in the latter part of the year), the company certainly didn't help by missing expectations on the last 4 out of 5 earnings reports. Yet, the African market has undoubtedly great potential, and the latest partnership with UPS might be the catalyst to turn the boat around.

Positive Catalyst: Partnership with the UPS

Jumia just announced a partnership with United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS). UPS will offer various solutions for the delivery, collection, and payment options. The collaboration will start in Kenya, Morocco, and Nigeria, with a future expansion to other African countries.

The news sent the shares rally up to 25%, as the market sees synergies between the two companies. The African market has a growing population of 1.4 billion, while Jumia now has a robust global partner in UPS.

However, the company still has to address its escalating marketing costs. According to the latest earnings report, sales & advertising expenses grew 150% Y/Y, fueling the more profound EBITDA loss, which now has a projection of negative US$200-220m for FY2022.

What About the Cash Burn?

Considering the facts, it is evident that the company is not yet close to profitability. While the yearly loss of nearly 20% of the market cap might raise some eyebrows, investors might be pleased to hear that JMIA is debt-free. Furthermore, shareholders have not been meaningfully diluted in the past year.

As it stands, the company has around US$513m in cash, sufficient for over 2.5 years at this pace. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed.

Conclusion: High-Risk / High-Reward With Enough Runway

While the partnership with UPS is a positive development that might improve operational costs, it won't impact the growing marketing costs that look to be a driver behind the ongoing losses.

With active users and total orders recording solid growth (29% and 40%), investors should closely watch for the marketing expenses trends to evaluate the value-added behind such costs. Overall, JMIA as a potential multi-bagger remains a high-risk investment, but at least it has enough of a cash runway to prove the shorts wrong.

Readers need to have a sound understanding of business risks before investing in a stock. We've spotted 2 warning signs for Jumia Technologies that potential shareholders should consider before putting money into a stock.

