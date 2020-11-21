Jumanji's Awkwafina joins No Time to Die star in new Apple TV+ movie Swan Song

Photo credit: Steve Granitz - Getty Images

Apple TV+ have announced a new movie called Swan Song, uniting some big-name stars from Jumanji: The Next Level, No Time to Die and Alita: Battle Angel.

As reported by Variety, the film will defy genres, and will be set in the near future. It will apparently focus on someone who wants to make a happier life for their friends and loved ones, and explore the theme of sacrifice.

Awkwafina will play a woman named Kate, who is best friends with Poppy and Cameron, a couple played by Naomie Harris and Mahershala Ali, respectively.

Meanwhile, 101 Dalmatians and Guardians of the Galaxy star Glenn Close has been cast as a head scientist, Deadline further reports.

Awkwafina has got a fair few projects on the way: she's teaming up with Killing Eve star Sandra Oh for a comedy movie for Netflix, while she is re-joining Jumanji star Karen Gillan (who starred alongside Close in Guardians) for an action movie about a hitwoman, which Amazon has picked up.

Plus she's got her own Marvel movie on the horizon, as she has been cast in a currently undisclosed role in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Meanwhile, Mahershala Ali also has a Marvel movie on the way, although his reboot of Blade is a while off yet. Before that, he'll star in a HBO limited series about Jack Johnson, the first African-American world heavyweight boxing champion.

