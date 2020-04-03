'Jumanji: The Next Level': Watch The Rock and Kevin Hart fluff their lines in new gag reel

Jumanji: The Next Level is coming home this weekend as the action-comedy sequel is being released for digital download on Saturday, 4 April.

To celebrate the release of the Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Jack Black-starring romp, Sony Pictures has shared a brand new gag reel for the film which you can watch above.

As you can see, even season professionals like The Rock are not safe from the dreaded acting curse of corpsing: cracking up at the most inappropriate moments.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Even The Rock corpses. (Sony Pictures)

Released in cinemas over Christmas, Jumanji: The Next Level, saw the Welcome To The Jungle gang return but the game had changed.

Read more: The best 4K TV deals

As they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they discover that nothing is as they expect. The players will have to brave parts unknown and unexplored, from the arid deserts to the snowy mountains, in order to escape the world’s most dangerous game.

'Jumanji: The Next Level'. (Credit: Sony)

It stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Awkwafina, Ser’Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner. Alex Wolff. with Danny Glover and Danny DeVito, and is directed by Jake Kasdan

Jumanji: The Next Level is on Digital 4 April and on 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-ray™ and DVD 13 April.

Check everything new on streaming in April:

Netflix UK: April’s new releases

Everything coming to Now TV in April

Amazon Prime Video UK: The biggest April releases

Everything coming to Disney+ in April