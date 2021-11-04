Jumanji 4 release date, cast and everything you need to know

Jumanji 4 – or Jumanji 3 if you just focus on the newer movies – is hopefully on the way after Jumanji: The Next Level was a mega-hit at the box office.

The 2019 movie enjoyed a bounty of $800 million worldwide and we all thought that another sequel would follow, especially as the final moments of The Next Level set up a follow-up that we'd love to see.

However, things haven't exactly moved speedily on the fourth Jumanji movie and we're no closer to seeing it. In August 2021, producer Hiram Garcia did assure everybody that there will be another outing, we just have to be patient.

"We're very focused on delivering the best version of that story. Obviously when you're fortunate enough to bring a team back together for the third time you want to knock it out of the park," he told Collider.

"It's important for us to deliver something big for the fans while still expanding on our Jumanji story. So we are drilling down deep and collaborating closely with our writers, director Jake [Kasdan] and producing partner on this Matt [Tolmach]."



Phew. So while we wait for further updates, here's everything you need to know about Jumanji 4 (or Jumanji 3 if you want to discount the 1995 movie).

Jumanji 4 release date: When will Jumanji 4 be released?



Right now, we don't have a confirmed release date for the next Jumanji movie or any sense of when it'll be filmed.

The previous two movies - Welcome to the Jungle and The Next Level - both received December releases (December 20, 2017, and December 13, 2019) and since that worked well for them at the box office, we imagine a similar date for the next movie.

We had hoped it'd be another two-year gap and we'd see it in December 2021, but that won't be happening. December 2022 would be good, but the movie would have to start filming soon to meet that.

Director Jake Kasdan is teaming up with Dwayne Johnson for the Christmas movie Red One which is set to shoot in 2022, so that might further delay the next Jumanji movie.

In June 2021, Kevin Hart spoke about the challenges of making the next movie since everybody involved is busy.

"We have no interest in walking away. It's about the timing," he said. "We've all taken on some other projects, so I think when things slow down for us and our commitments are out the way, we're definitely going to revisit another one because there's no reason not to."

Let's hope they don't leave it too long.

Jumanji 4 cast: Who's coming back for Jumanji 4?

A big part of the success of the new movies has been Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart and Jack Black, so we'd be amazed if they weren't back as their in-game Jumanji characters.

The end of The Next Level (more on that in a bit) means that they might not play as large of a role, but it's hard to picture a sequel without them.

We doubt they'll have much trouble convincing the original stars to return. "I assume they'll make one and I don't know how they're gonna tackle that. But I hope they make another one because it's so much fun," Gillan told Collider in July 2021.

They'll be joined by Alex Wolff, Madison Iseman, Ser'Darius Blain and Morgan Turner as the unlucky players, and they could be joined again by Danny DeVito as Spencer's (Wolff) grandfather Eddie.

Danny Glover could also return as Eddie's friend Milo, but at the end of The Next Level, he chooses to stay in the game as Cyclone the flying horse.

Other likely returns include Nick Jonas and Awkwafina as the other Jumanji avatars Jefferson 'Seaplane' McDonough and Ming Fleetfoot, respectively, as well as Colin Hanks as Alex Vreeke.

Could we also see Bebe Neuwirth again as Nora Shepherd? She reprised her role from the original movie for a fun scene at the end of The Next Level, so we hope she's back for another game.

Jumanji 4 plot: How does The Next Level ending set up Jumanji 4?

So, going back to the ending of The Next Level, the sequel ends with the Jumanji game world coming into the real world like it did in the original 1995 movie.

That means it's likely a follow-up will see Spencer and co attempt to solve the problem, and we imagine the solution will lie in them going back into the Jumanji game world to allow for the return of Dr Smolder Bravestone and the other explorers.

This is pure speculation at the moment though because Kasdan told Digital Spy at the time of The Next Level's release in December 2019 that he hadn't thought of a sequel when coming up with that ending.

"Not much beyond what you can see there [in the credits scene]," he explained when asked if he has the sequel plotted out. "You know, there's hope that if this one is received in such a way, that we're having that conversation."

Jumanji 4 trailer: Any Jumanji 4 footage yet?

It'll be a while yet of course, since the movie hasn't even started filming – or even officially confirmed. Sorry about that.

