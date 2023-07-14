July's New Moon in Cancer Wants You to Gatekeep Your Energy

If you've been feeling emotional and ready to cry (or break something) at the drop of the hat, you can blame some of it on the cosmos as a new moon in Cancer is on the horizon.

Arriving on July 17 at 2:31 p.m. ET, the upcoming lunar phase is particularly special as it is in opposition to Pluto in Capricorn. Pluto represents rebirth and transformation, pushing us to rethink our outlook on life, while the earth sign is notorious for their ruthless discipline and inability to settle for anything less than the best. Right now, we are firmly situated in Cancer's season and the water sign, as well as people pleasers everywhere are entering their villain era aka finally setting proper boundaries. Known as the mom friend of the zodiac signs, Cancers have a reputation for being taken advantage of, partly because of their innate desire to take care of the people around them. While there is absolutely nothing wrong with having a big heart, experience has taught many of us that there are some people who just do not deserve access to it.

Symbolizing a fresh start, new moons are the perfect time to dive into the shadow work Pluto wants us to do and unearth any harmful habits we've picked up or toxic narratives we've internalized. This lunation is teaching us its okay to not feel guilty for gatekeeping our own energy. You are not selfish or a bad person for denying people access to you.

Continue scrolling to discover what the new moon in Cancer has in store for your zodiac sign.

Resting in your fourth house of domesticity, the new moon is encouraging you to reexamine your approach to home and family. As a fire sign, you tend to operate at 100 percent, 100 percent of the time. This can leave you with very little energy for life outside of work or your creative pursuits. Imitate Cancer's energy and find ways to break bread with your friends and family as they'll appreciate the effort you're taking to be vulnerable.

With the new moon in Cancer taking up space in your third house of communication, the universe is urging you to clear your throat and say what's on your mind. While you're an extremely loyal sign, you also hold strong convictions and won't back down from what you believe in. Although it's natural to butt heads from time to time, you may want to reconsider your approach to communication. If you're feeling like you have to swallow your beliefs to keep the peace, it may be time to clear the air and leave the room.

The new moon in Cancer is lighting up your second house of income, focusing your attention on your wallet. Have you been having too much of a hot girl summer and ignoring the budget you set for yourself? It's easy to get carried away, but recommit yourself to your financial goals on Monday night, working out a plan that allows you to have fun now, while ensuring financial freedom later.

The new moon is in your first house of self, so instead of thinking about everyone else, carve out some time on Monday night to make it all about you. You're entering an era of confidence, so be sure to keep the good vibes going by filling your cup with activities that replenish you. It would also be wise to contemplate how you want to continue showing up for yourself over the next six months -- it's important to keep planting seeds and watering your garden to see growth.

Falling in your twelfth house of the subconscious, the new moon is helping you turn inward. Naturally a boastful and proud sign, Cancer's soft energy is inspiring you to be more gentle with others and yourself. Your season is around the corner, so maybe it's time to hunker down and indulge in a bit of introspection to come out of this new moon feeling refreshed.

The new moon is in your eleventh house of networking and as a hardworking and business-oriented sign, you're constantly in the loop. With new apps popping up everywhere -- looking at you Threads -- it can feel like there is too much noise. Use your discerning eye to curate your social circle and spend time with only those who truly bring something to the table and help elevate you.

Your job is your priority at the moment as the new moon in Cancer is in your tenth house of career. If you've been hitting a wall at work, it might be the perfect moment to lean into your side hustle. With the current cost of living rising ever more, it may not be the right time to quit your 9 - 5, but Cancers are all about following your heart and pouring yourself into your creative outlets or other ventures could prove lucrative in the future.

The new moon is in your ninth house of adventure, opening your eyes to what life has to offer. You may have been feeling stuck in a rut lately, caught in a monotonous routine. If you haven't been able to jet off to the South of France, you can still embark on a spiritual journey. Use the night of the full moon as an opportunity to consider what life could be like when you think beyond your circumstances.

In your eighth house of intimacy and investments, the new moon in Cancer is inviting you to contemplate the quality of your commitments, whether it be in your personal or professional life. Are you showing up inauthentically in your relationships or phoning it in at your desk? Harness the celestial planet's energy and determine the strength of your bonds, cutting out what doesn't serve you.

The new moon shines a light in your seventh house of partnership, asking you to look at your inner circle with a fresh set of eyes. With the planet of rebirth and regeneration in your sign, facing in opposition to the moon, it would be a good idea to closely examine your relationships. You take pride in surrounding yourself with those who are on your level, but there is nothing wrong with running a vibe check on your crew. Don't allow having history with someone prevent you from moving forward into the future.

Your health and well-being is top of mind as the new moon is in your sixth house. If you've been burning the candle at both ends, trying to bring your big ideas into fruition -- give yourself a break on Monday night. Your idealistic and humanitarian nature pushes you to invest all of your time and energy into your interests, but this can leave you feeling frazzled. Rework your morning and night routine to improve your quality of life -- it's easier to do what you love when you feel good.

The new moon in Cancer is in your fifth house of romance and creativity, lighting a fire in your love life. If you're in a long-term relationship, perhaps go out on a date to reignite those butterflies or take yourself out to dinner to practice some self-love. As a fellow water sign, the upcoming lunar phase will undoubtedly heighten your emotions. Embrace your intense feelings as a sign of life and allow yourself to feel pleasure without shame.