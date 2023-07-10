Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

I’m a lifestyle editor, and here are 12 must-have Nordstrom new arrivals I’m shopping for in July

In The Know by Yahoo

As a professional online shopper (yes, I love my job), I can definitively say that I am great at shopping. I can sniff out a good deal from miles away and tend to have roughly 728 products in my cart at any given time. So, let me help you build your online shopping cart. Whether you’re shopping for major sale events like Prime Day or just upgrading your wardrobe, I’ll always give you the must-have picks.

When it comes to online retailers, Nordstrom really is top-notch. From popular beauty products on sale to home goods and trending brands, I always find myself with a new Nordstrom haul every month. And my July Nordstrom new arrivals haul is perfection right now.

Thanks to the endless number of products the retailer sells, assessing what to buy and what to pass on at Nordstrom can be overwhelming. You can bet that my wishlist is longer than a CVS receipt. If you need help with how to spend your paycheck this month, feel totally free to copy my Nordstrom shopping cart!

Nordstrom WAYF Convertible Strapless Dress That said, we are still firmly in the middle of summer dress season. I love how Belle-coded this one is. $88 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom OLAPLEX Volumizing Blow Dry Mist I truly cannot remember the last time I smashed the "add to cart" button as fast as I did just now for the new OLAPLEX drop. $30 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom NIKE Waffle Debut Sneaker Your girl has never met a pair of green shoes that she didn't like. $80 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Mansur Gavriel Mini Cloud Leather Clutch Investing in quality bag is always a good idea, and I already know that I'll wear this simple Mansur Gavriel clutch forever — and pass it down for generations. $545 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Topshop Wide Leg Linen Trousers I know flowy white linen pants for summer are basic, but there's a reason they're basic! And these Topshop wide-leg trousers are so, so good. $85 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Reformation Mason Pleated Linen Shorts I love a good pair of casual denim cutoffs as much as the next person, but sometimes the day just calls for something a little more elevated, like these pleated linen shorts. $128 at Nordstrom

