I’m a lifestyle editor, and here are 12 must-have Nordstrom new arrivals I’m shopping for in July

Sarah Weldon
Updated ·1 min read

As a professional online shopper (yes, I love my job), I can definitively say that I am great at shopping. I can sniff out a good deal from miles away and tend to have roughly 728 products in my cart at any given time. So, let me help you build your online shopping cart. Whether you’re shopping for major sale events like Prime Day or just upgrading your wardrobe, I’ll always give you the must-have picks.

Quick Overview
When it comes to online retailers, Nordstrom really is top-notch. From popular beauty products on sale to home goods and trending brands, I always find myself with a new Nordstrom haul every month. And my July Nordstrom new arrivals haul is perfection right now.

Thanks to the endless number of products the retailer sells, assessing what to buy and what to pass on at Nordstrom can be overwhelming. You can bet that my wishlist is longer than a CVS receipt. If you need help with how to spend your paycheck this month, feel totally free to copy my Nordstrom shopping cart!

Nordstrom

Sam Edelman Laurs Platform Lug Sole Loafer

It's never too early to start shopping for fall fashion staples — and what's more timeless than patent leather loafers? 

$150 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

WAYF Convertible Strapless Dress

That said, we are still firmly in the middle of summer dress season. I love how Belle-coded this one is.

$88 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

OLAPLEX Volumizing Blow Dry Mist

I truly cannot remember the last time I smashed the "add to cart" button as fast as I did just now for the new OLAPLEX drop.

$30 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Free People In My Feeling Crop Flare Jeans

OK, there's just something so endlessly chic and flattering about the cut of these pants.

$68 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

NIKE Waffle Debut Sneaker

Your girl has never met a pair of green shoes that she didn't like.

$80 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Mansur Gavriel Mini Cloud Leather Clutch

Investing in quality bag is always a good idea, and I already know that I'll wear this simple Mansur Gavriel clutch forever — and pass it down for generations.

$545 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Topshop Wide Leg Linen Trousers

I know flowy white linen pants for summer are basic, but there's a reason they're basic! And these Topshop wide-leg trousers are so, so good.

$85 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Reese Slim Corset Sweater Tank

This corset sweater tank is going to be in heavy rotation all summer long.

$62 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

ALDO x Barbie Top Handle Bag

ICYMI, it's the summer of Barbie. I cannot resist this sparkly pink Barbie purse by ALDO.

$75 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Free People Maisie Cutwork Blouse

Speaking of Barbie fashion, this ruffled cotton blouse in pink features the most enchanting embroidery.

$98 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

CLARE V. Tennis Balls Canvas Duffle Bag

I mean, it is the summer of the tennis-chic aesthetic!

$295 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Reformation Mason Pleated Linen Shorts

I love a good pair of casual denim cutoffs as much as the next person, but sometimes the day just calls for something a little more elevated, like these pleated linen shorts.

$128 at Nordstrom

If you liked this story, check out the best deals to shop at Nordstrom Rack right now.

