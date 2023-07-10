I’m a lifestyle editor, and here are 12 must-have Nordstrom new arrivals I’m shopping for in July
As a professional online shopper (yes, I love my job), I can definitively say that I am great at shopping. I can sniff out a good deal from miles away and tend to have roughly 728 products in my cart at any given time. So, let me help you build your online shopping cart. Whether you’re shopping for major sale events like Prime Day or just upgrading your wardrobe, I’ll always give you the must-have picks.
Sam Edelman Laurs Platform Lug Sole Loafer
WAYF Convertible Strapless Dress
OLAPLEX Volumizing Blow Dry Mist
Free People In My Feeling Crop Flare Jeans
NIKE Waffle Debut Sneaker
Mansur Gavriel Mini Cloud Leather Clutch
Topshop Wide Leg Linen Trousers
Reese Slim Corset Sweater Tank
ALDO x Barbie Top Handle Bag
Free People Maisie Cutwork Blouse
CLARE V. Tennis Balls Canvas Duffle Bag
Reformation Mason Pleated Linen Shorts
When it comes to online retailers, Nordstrom really is top-notch. From popular beauty products on sale to home goods and trending brands, I always find myself with a new Nordstrom haul every month. And my July Nordstrom new arrivals haul is perfection right now.
Thanks to the endless number of products the retailer sells, assessing what to buy and what to pass on at Nordstrom can be overwhelming. You can bet that my wishlist is longer than a CVS receipt. If you need help with how to spend your paycheck this month, feel totally free to copy my Nordstrom shopping cart!
It's never too early to start shopping for fall fashion staples — and what's more timeless than patent leather loafers?
That said, we are still firmly in the middle of summer dress season. I love how Belle-coded this one is.
I truly cannot remember the last time I smashed the "add to cart" button as fast as I did just now for the new OLAPLEX drop.
OK, there's just something so endlessly chic and flattering about the cut of these pants.
Your girl has never met a pair of green shoes that she didn't like.
Investing in quality bag is always a good idea, and I already know that I'll wear this simple Mansur Gavriel clutch forever — and pass it down for generations.
I know flowy white linen pants for summer are basic, but there's a reason they're basic! And these Topshop wide-leg trousers are so, so good.
This corset sweater tank is going to be in heavy rotation all summer long.
ICYMI, it's the summer of Barbie. I cannot resist this sparkly pink Barbie purse by ALDO.
Speaking of Barbie fashion, this ruffled cotton blouse in pink features the most enchanting embroidery.
I mean, it is the summer of the tennis-chic aesthetic!
I love a good pair of casual denim cutoffs as much as the next person, but sometimes the day just calls for something a little more elevated, like these pleated linen shorts.
