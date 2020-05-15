July internationals postponed as World Rugby evaluates 'contingency options'

England - Getty Images Europe

World Rugby have confirmed that the programme of international scheduled for the July window, including England’s tour of Japan and Ireland’s trip to Australia, has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wales had also been due to face Japan and New Zealand with Scotland set for games against South Africa and the All Blacks.

However, as Telegraph Sport reported last night, those games could now be moved to October as a precursor to autumn internationals in the northern hemisphere the following month.

As a result, the Six Nations could then be shifted backwards to March and April in order to run concurrently with the Rugby Championship, contested between Australia, Argentina, New Zealand and South Africa. Such a plan would theoretically minimise the overlap between club and international matches.

A statement from World Rugby on Friday morning confirmed that “the potential impact on the remaining international windows in 2020” was being considered.

“Extended travel and quarantine restrictions that apply to numerous countries, and concerns over adequate player preparation time, mean that any sort of cross-border international rugby competition cannot be hosted in July,” it read.

“Monitoring of the potential impact on the remaining 2020 international windows continues in collaboration with international rugby stakeholders and the respective authorities.

“All parties, including member unions, international competitions, professional club competitions and International Rugby Players, will be involved in the evaluation of potential contingency options with a view to achieving an aligned calendar for the remainder of the year.

“All decision-making will be entirely contingent on national government travel, quarantine and health advice and important player welfare and hosting considerations in line with return-to-rugby guidance recently published by World Rugby.”

Argentina had been due to stage a two-Test series against France before hosting Italy in Salta, with the Azzurri taking on USA and then Canada prior to that.

Telegraph Sport reported at the start of this week that Premiership Rugby and the Top 14 had written to World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont, demanding to be consulted on any changes to the autumn Test window.