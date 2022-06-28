Your July Horoscope Is Here — It’s Time To Embrace Your Power

Lisa Stardust
·9 min read

Welcome to July! The summer and our horoscopes are heating up. On the 5th of July, chatty Mercury swims into Cancer and action planet Mars enters Taurus. These cosmic shifts will bring on a more passive energy, as Mercury in Cancer doesn’t speak their truths until they feel safe in doing so and Mars in Taurus likes to take a back seat in their passions.

The Capricorn full moon on the 13th of July is a chance for us to “adult” ourselves and embrace our power. Venus enters Cancer on the 17th, adding tenderness to our sentiments. Mercury gets assertive and direct on the 19th of July upon entering Leo. The Sun roars into Leo on the 22nd of July, urging us to lean into our fierceness and awesomeness — a sentiment that we’ll feel during the 28th of July’s Leo new moon. The same day, lucky Jupiter starts its retrograde in Aries, giving us the opportunity to take calculated risks.

Rebellious planet Uranus aligns with the North Node of Destiny in Taurus on 13th July, pushing us to be free, independent, and autonomous in relationships, love, and money. It’s time to lean into our individuality. We are free to be… you and me.

<h2>Aries</h2><br>When Mars, who’s your planetary ruler, enters Taurus on the 5th July, you’ll want to spend your hard-earned money just as fast as you’ve earned it. This will create a need for stability throughout the month — especially during the 13th of July’s full moon and <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/2021/06/10500256/venus-in-cancer-june-2021-meaning-effects" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Venus’s entrance into Cancer" class="link ">Venus’s entrance into Cancer</a> on the 17th of July. The caveat is that you may not feel grounded, due to Jupiter’s retrograde on the 28th July that connects with your Sun. Also due to your money situation being in flux from the alignment between Uranus and the North Node of Destiny on 31st July, which falls in the financial sector of <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-gb/how-to-read-your-birth-chart-ascendant-houses" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:your chart" class="link ">your chart</a>. Don’t spend your cash frivolously without having any extra money coming in. Keep the rhythm of your bank account in balance. <span class="copyright">Illustration by barbarianflower</span>

<strong><h2>Taurus</h2></strong><br>July is an exciting month for you, Taurus! The 5th unites your Sun to action planet <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-gb/mars-in-aries-may-2022-meaning-effects" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mars" class="link ">Mars</a>, giving you an energetic wake-up call to hit the ground running and to take on projects that have been on the back burner. When Uranus and the North Node of Destiny align with your Sun on the 31st July, it’s a call for you to get out of your comfort zone and shake up your world. This is a time in which you can break free of all the constraints that are holding you back and step into a new direction. However, you may not be willing or wanting to change. In true <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-gb/2022/04/10946033/taurus-season-april-2022-meaning-effects" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bullish form" class="link ">Bullish form</a>, it won’t be easy to move forward — that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try.<span class="copyright">Illustration by barbarianflower</span>

<strong><h2>Gemini</h2></strong><br>Mercury’s entrance into Cancer on the 5th of July is making you long for security — so much so that you won’t want to take on any public roles at work or lose the desire to post on social media (that is, until you find your footing and get your confidence back). Luckily, the Mercurial shift into Leo on the 19th of July is motivating you to be more social. While you’re not <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-gb/2021/05/10482499/gemini-season-meaning-may-2021" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:screaming your feelings from the mountaintop" class="link ">screaming your feelings from the mountaintop</a>, you are definitely down for a mini gossip sesh with your besties at brunch. Once the Sun moves into Leo on the 22nd of July, you’ll be able to speak up, let your feelings be known, and assert your voice (for the first time in a while). Silence isn’t for you, Gemini!<span class="copyright">Illustration by barbarianflower</span>

<strong><h2>Cancer</h2></strong><br>Although you want July to be all about you (rightfully so), it’ll be hard to avoid the drama that is coming your way. The <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-gb/june-2022-full-moon-in-sagittarius" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:full moon" class="link ">full moon</a> on the 13th of July creates tension in your interpersonal relationships, making you feel as though you have to give more to the ones you love. The truth is that it’s not necessary for you to always be extending an olive branch and trying to <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-gb/2022/06/11009100/love-triangle-how-to-choose" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:make relationships work" class="link ">make relationships work</a> — something you’ll begin to see during the 28th of July’s new moon. Friends who come and go will be left in the dust when Uranus and the North Node of Destiny link up on the 31st of July, as you’re longing to be free from the unnecessary issue and endless suffering that these fair-weather peeps bring.<span class="copyright">Illustration by barbarianflower</span>

<strong><h2>Leo</h2></strong><br>Major changes are happening at work, making it hard to keep up with the times. Although you’ve always thought of yourself as being on the <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-gb/2022/02/10871407/full-moon-february-2022-leo-meaning" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cutting edge" class="link ">cutting edge</a> and fringe, you won’t be able to totally grasp the direction that your company is moving towards until the 31st of July 31, when the connection between Uranus and the North Node of Destiny perfects and reveals future plans. Your boss could be leaving suddenly or there could be a major exodus of colleagues as a result. <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-gb/2021/07/10589508/leo-season-july-2021-meaning" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Expect the unexpected" class="link ">Expect the unexpected</a> to occur and understand that it is all part of the grander professional vision that’s being presented to you. It’s not that you’re having to start fresh, you need to do the work you do from a different direction and perception.<span class="copyright">Illustration by barbarianflower</span>

<strong><h2>Virgo</h2></strong><br>You haven’t been able to focus on much lately, which is beginning to cause anxiety. The reason you’re experiencing this sentiment is because you have been <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-gb/2022/03/10909207/march-full-moon-in-virgo" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:feeling stuck" class="link ">feeling stuck</a> in many different aspects of life. When Mercury enters Cancer on the 5th of July, this is your time to think outside-the-box about what you want to achieve and unfreeze yourself. We all want to fast forward to the good parts. Although you are wanting to jolt forward, it’ll take a minute before you can do so. Meanwhile, relish these moments as they last and be aware that the light at the end of the tunnel is arriving at the end of the month. Having patience with yourself and the process will lead you towards your pot of gold.<span class="copyright">Illustration by barbarianflower</span>

<strong><h2>Libra</h2></strong><br>Your career is lit this month. There are so many wonderful things happening in the work sector of your life that it would be foolish to miss out on them. The 5th of July is a great time to <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-gb/women-uk-pay-rise" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ask for a raise" class="link ">ask for a raise</a> or to heighten your prices if you own your own business. Don’t be afraid to ask for more because you’re worth it and people should value your talents. By the time Venus glides into Cancer on the 17th of July, you’ll be the recipient of praise amongst your colleagues and upper management. They will marvel at your work ethic and creative skills, which plays a role in the <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-gb/salary-story-industry-change-pay-rise" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pay increase" class="link ">pay increase</a> you should be receiving on the 31st of July when Uranus and the North Node of Destiny unite.<span class="copyright">Illustration by barbarianflower</span>

<strong><h2>Scorpio</h2></strong><br>Relationships won’t move as smoothly as you’d like, due to Mars’s entrance into the relationship sector of your chart on the 5th of July. Minor frustrations will intensify in <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-gb/passive-aggressive-psychology-work" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:passive aggressive" class="link ">passive aggressive </a>ways throughout the month, leading to the ultimate face-off on the 31st of July when freedom-seeking Uranus connects with the North Node of Destiny. Instead of back-and-forth fighting with your partner, or anyone for that matter, you’ll opt out of the drama and wish to focus your energies on brighter pastures. Watch out for the <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-gb/2022/02/10871407/full-moon-february-2022-leo-meaning" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Leo new moon" class="link ">Leo new moon</a> on the 28th of July as the final nail in the coffin, as it’s a reminder of the happiness you wish to experience in life and urges you to leave the toxic relationship rut you’re in.<span class="copyright">Illustration by barbarianflower</span>

<strong><h2>Sagittarius</h2></strong><br>Your romantic life will be vibrant and passionate during the 13th of July’s <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-gb/june-2022-full-moon-in-sagittarius" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:full moon" class="link ">full moon</a> in Capricorn. As you move forward in the month, your relationship will begin to go through many changes that are crucial to its structure and foundation. Although it may not feel like it, the bond that began on the 5th of July (when Mercury moved into the zodiac sign Cancer) will strengthen and grow bolder the 19th and 22nd of July (upon Mercury and the Sun’s shift into Leo). <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-gb/2020/05/9814460/jupiter-retrograde-may-2020-meaning-effects" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jupiter's retrograde" class="link ">Jupiter's retrograde</a> in Aries occurs the same day as the Leo new moon, which allows you to take a deeper and more-philosophical look at your intimate relationships and close friendships. Now, your alliances can grow, thrive, thrive, flourish, and stand the test of time.<span class="copyright">Illustration by barbarianflower</span>

<strong><h2>Capricorn</h2></strong><br>You’ve been trying to be a team player in all areas of life. Now, you can share your wealth and knowledge with others in an effective and helping way. The caveat is that you may want to put your needs first on occasion — especially during the full moon on the 13th of July. And, you <em>should</em>. Just because you’re giving to others doesn’t mean that you should stop taking care of your needs and <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-gb/2022/06/11015839/lisa-taddeo-new-book-interview" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:desires" class="link ">desires</a>. As long as you are transparent in your actions, then it shouldn’t be an issue with those you’re working with. In fact, you can even gain a lot of respect by being honest about your intentions during the Leo new moon and Jupiter’s planetary moonwalk, which both occur on the 28th of July.<span class="copyright">Illustration by barbarianflower</span>

<strong><h2>Aquarius</h2></strong><br>Remember: Slow and steady wins the race. Although you may be tempted to push relationships forward due to Mars entering Taurus on the 5th and 19th of July when Mercury moves into Leo, take a step back and focus on what you want. If you choose to recommit or move a <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-gb/situationships-the-relationship-that-no-one-wants-to-be-in" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:situationship" class="link ">situationship</a> forward, then it’s best to figure out whether you’re <em>really</em> ready to level up during the 28th of July’s new moon (which falls in the <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-gb/annabel-gat-astrology-compatibility-interview" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:relationship sector" class="link ">relationship sector</a> of your chart). You may find that by the time the 31st of July rolls around, you’re wanting to be a free bird without the burden of a serious relationship holding you back from exploring the world and other possibilities. Therefore, it’s best to think things through before making a definitive decision.<span class="copyright">Illustration by barbarianflower</span>

<strong><h2>Pisces</h2></strong><br>Can you really have it all? All cosmic signs point towards “yes.” But, that depends on your definition. If you’re looking for a kickass career, great friends, and sexual satisfaction — then it’s a go for green due to the Cancer stellium forming in your chart this month. Don’t let the insatiable appetite for <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-gb/what-is-romantic-realism" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:romance" class="link ">romance</a> and fun get in the way of your obligations and responsibilities during Jupiter’s retrograde. Find balance in order to have an intoxicating <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-gb/trying-fertility-treatments-relationship-changes" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sex life" class="link ">sex life</a> full of fantasies and excitement with your partner, as well as a way to keep your head fixed on business during the day. It’s okay to drift off here and there. After all, having a steamy personal life is what sweet dreams are made of. <span class="copyright">Illustration by barbarianflower</span>

