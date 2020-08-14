July growth in English COVID-19 infections has levelled off: survey

LONDON (Reuters) - COVID-19 infections in England have levelled off after increasing in July, the Office for National Statistics' Infection Survey showed on Friday, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson resumes the easing of lockdown.

Johnson has said the next stage of reopening the economy in England can proceed after postponing it two weeks ago, citing a levelling-off in that rise in infections.

"There is some evidence of a small increase in the percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 in July, following a low point in June, but this appears to have now levelled off," the ONS said.





(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison)