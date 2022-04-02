July 4th show returns to North Lake Tahoe but here’s what will replace familiar fireworks

After a two-year pause during the pandemic, the Fourth of July fireworks show in North Lake Tahoe is set to return this year but with a twist.

Rather than traditional fireworks, this year the show will include a drone lights show, the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association said in a news release.

The shift from pyrotechnics to drones is to better “address community concerns related to fire risk,” the association said.

“Celebrating Independence Day with entertaining light shows continues to be important to our communities, however our priority is to balance that intention with the need to take care of Lake Tahoe and reduce the risks that lit fireworks pose,” said Tony Karwowski, North Lake Tahoe Resort Association CEO, in a statement.

“The decision to move forward with drone light shows in Kings Beach and Tahoe City has widespread community support and is well aligned with our region’s commitment to environmental sustainability and destination stewardship.”

The show will take place over Kings Beach on July 3 and Tahoe City on July 4 and feature custom performances up to 15 minutes in length and choreographed to music.

In addition to the environmental benefits, the drone show will reduce the audio impacts on local pets and wildlife, the association added.

“After two years without fireworks, the North Lake Tahoe business community expressed their desire to bring back a responsible way to celebrate Independence Day,” North Tahoe Business Association executive director Alyssa Reilly said in a statement. “Our staff and Board felt this was the right time to put our community first by prioritizing sustainability, fire safety and local wildlife.”