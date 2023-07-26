July 4 C.N.P. council briefs

During its July 4 meeting, Crowsnest Pass council discussed the municipality’s tax exemption bylaw, approved replacing the Pass Powderkeg haul rope, and directed administration to investigate the cost of a preliminary design for expanding the Hillcrest baseball diamonds.

Tax exemption

Back in 2010, the municipality introduced Bylaw 792, which is the Community Organizations Property Tax Exemption Bylaw. The bylaw stipulates what non-profit organizations and properties in Crowsnest Pass are exempt from taxation, as deemed appropriate by council.

Twelve community organizations are listed in the bylaw, including Blairmore Lion Club, Hillcrest Miners Club and Crowsnest Lake Bible Camp.

The bylaw also includes a provision that a non-profit does not qualify for tax exemption if it operates primarily for commercial purposes or competes with other businesses in the municipality.

Since the operation of community groups may have changed since the bylaw was passed, council is requesting all organizations reapply for the current year to confirm their exemption eligibility.

Administration is corresponding with community groups, and organizations have until Sept. 30 to apply for tax exemption.

End of the rope

Council approved the purchase of a new haul rope at Pass Powderkeg ski hill and costs associated with relocating the unload area; the expenditures were capped at $35,000 and $30,000, respectively.

Funds for the replacements will come from the mill rate stabilization reserve.

Damage to the haul rope was discovered during a routine inspection, with two broken wires identified at five locations. Three broken wires would render the rope inoperable under safety codes.

Though the rope is a little under halfway through its expected 15-year lifespan, repeated derails that have occurred since the 2020 lift extension have damaged the rope’s integrity. Moving the unload past Tower 8 is expected to resolve the issue, which will require earth work, tree removal and relocating the snowmaking pipe.

Recontouring the area will retain a pathway to the lodge for patrons and will not affect the run to the upper lift.

Hillcrest diamonds

The meeting’s final agenda item was discussing the ball diamonds in Hillcrest.

“With the resurgence of the baseball teams coming and the tournaments and certain people wanting to do rock concerts in the community, we have a facility that’s half done—I would sure love to just get a feasibility study done on what it would cost to get this place up and running,” said Coun. Lisa Sygutek.

“You know what I really like about it is it’s something for Hillcrest,” she continued. “They don’t ask for anything, they don’t get a whole bunch, we’re pumping money into certain communities that are fighting us tooth and nail for things that we’re trying to improve in their communities, and Hillcrest doesn’t ask for much. I just think it’s a really great opportunity.”

Council directed administration to determine how much a preliminary design for expanding the Hillcrest diamonds would cost and present the findings at a future council meeting.

Next meeting

The next Crowsnest council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 15, 7 p.m. in council chambers.

Laurie Tritschler, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Shootin' the Breeze