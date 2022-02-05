Julius Randle misses out on a $600,000 All-Star bonus

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
HoopsHype
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • New York Knicks
    New York Knicks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Julius Randle
    Julius Randle
    American basketball player

On Thursday, the NBA released its All-Star reserves and Julius Randle was shut out — as expected — denying him a chance of a second straight appearance in the All-Star Game, which will take place Feb. 20 in Cleveland. “Nah,’’ Randle said when asked if he’s disappointed. “I’m trying to win games. That’s what I get paid to do, win games.” Randle missed out on a $600,000 All-Star bonus. Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said Randle is treated like an All-Star considering the attention he’s paid by opposing defenses. But the coach said he didn’t get the selection from the coaching vote because of the Knicks’ 24-28 record — which currently has them out of Eastern Conference play-in round.
Source: Marc Berman @ New York Post

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Julius Randle got caught stealing a play out of Rajon Rondo’s playbook nydailynews.com/sports/basketb…10:30 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jerami Grant is like better-defending, thinner Julius Randle. Same questionable shot selection from both guys. – 7:24 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper
Thibodeau said he will go with the same lineup tomorrow against the Lakers. Randle said he’s not worried about Kemba lack of scoring – “he’s proven he can score for our team.” – 5:57 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
My pops wants to include somebody in the Julius Randle trade pic.twitter.com/fC7StedJ9m3:16 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger
New for @The Athletic – Talking Knicks with our @Fred Katz – What should they be looking to do at the deadline? Does a Fournier trade make sense? How do they fix Julius Randle? Which young guys have the highest ceiling? And more …
theathletic.com/3111330/2022/0…8:24 AM

StatMuse @statmuse
Julius Randle last 2 years
Last season:
— 24/10/6
— 46 FG%
— 41 3P%
— All-NBA
Last playoffs:
— 18/12/4
— 30 FG%
— 33 3P%
— First round exit
This season:
— 19/10/5
— 41 FG%
— 30 3P%
Tonight:
— Unfollowed Knicks on Instagram pic.twitter.com/GSElSte2fH12:54 AM

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Julius Randle is me looking for my laptop after three hours of sleep. pic.twitter.com/WAdBksBfc411:53 AM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Ja Morant, Grizzlies tear through Knicks at MSG, then get to gloat about how good they are; Julius Randle gets ejected nydailynews.com/sports/basketb…7:45 AM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Ja Morant gives all-time quote when asked about team’s dust-up with Julius Randle and ensuing trash talk:
“Ain’t no running in the M. We climb up the chimney. … If you going to cry, what the babies gonna do?”
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb…11:50 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz
No Julius Randle postgame tonight after his ejection. Tom Thibodeau when asked said he didn’t know what led to Randle’s second technical foul. First one was for a dust-up with Desmond Bane after he neared the Grizzlies’ huddle coming out of a timeout. – 11:12 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Jaren Jackson Jr. on the exchange the Grizzlies had with Julius Randle:
“We love that. That brings joy to us.”
Ja Morant added: “Ain’t no running in the M. We climbing up the chimney.” – 10:53 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz
Final: Grizzlies 120, Knicks 108.
Knicks fall to 24-28 on the season, 12th in the East.
• Fournier 30 & 5, 8-12 3Ps
• Barrett 23 & 4
• Randle 18-12-9
• Robinson 14 & 11, 8 blks
• Morant 23-4-9
• Jackson 26 & 10
• Williams 21 & 4 – 10:14 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Julius Randle picks up a second technical and gets ejected. He was pushing for that for most of the fourth quarter. – 10:10 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz
Julius Randle has been ejected with 31.5 seconds remaining in the game. Second technical foul of the night. – 10:10 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
That Julius Randle sequence must’ve pissed Desmond Bane off. – 10:07 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
listen. if Desmond Bane said “those footsteps dont scare us” to LeBron’s face, im going to imagine what he just barked at *Julius Randle* could make the 8 Mile supercut. – 10:00 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz
Double technical fouls on Julius Randle and Desmond Bane. Randle was near the Grizzlies’ huddle coming out of the timeout and chippiness ensued. – 9:57 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Not sure why that was a double technical when Julius Randle just wandered into Memphis’ bench for no reason whatsoever. That was odd. – 9:57 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Wait, what in the hell is Randle doing in the Grizzlies huddle?!
Randle should catch a T at the very least. – 9:56 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
There’s a review for a hostile act happening at the moment. Bane and Randle getting into it. – 9:56 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz
Through three quarters, the Grizzlies lead the Knicks 92-79.
• Fournier 20 & 5, 6-9 3Ps
• Barrett 19 & 3
• Randle 18-9-8
• Morant 17-4-9
• Williams 19 & 4 – 9:29 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz
Halftime. Grizzlies lead the Knicks 64-52.
• Randle 12-4-5
• Robinson 10 & 8
• Fournier 12 pts
• Morant 15 pts, 5 asts
• Melton 11 pts – 8:46 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz
Through one quarter, Grizzlies lead the Knicks 35-27.
• Randle 7-2-4
• Robinson 4 & 4
• Melton 11 pts
• Morant 6 pts, 4 asts – 8:13 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz
Knicks starters:
Kemba Walker
Evan Fournier
RJ Barrett
Julius Randle
Mitchell Robinson – 7:30 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz
The Knicks defense relies on rim protection, but the centers who give them rim protection hinder the efficiency of the guy who is supposed to be their best player.
Story here on Julius Randle, traditional centers and the Knicks’ greatest predicament: https://t.co/NbBIu2Wk5s pic.twitter.com/C6EU2RIzlc9:20 AM

More on this storyline

“In any given year, there’s always a number of guys who are deserving and don’t get it,’’ Thibodeau said. “There’s not enough spots for guys who have had All-Star type years. A big part of that is the success of the team. I know from voting it’s a tough position for coaches to be in. You get down to the end and you’re wrestling with it. You got three or four guys and two spots or one spot. You’re saying how am I going to determine who actually gets there? Usually the next criteria is what’s the impact on the team. What team is doing better.’’ Asked if Randle is playing at an All-Star level, Thibodeau said: “Yeah, when you look at all the things that he does, our team hasn’t played up to what we should be playing up to. There’s a lot of things that go into it.’’ -via New York Post / February 5, 2022

Serena Winters: The #Cavs were on a bus en route to Charlotte when Darius Garland found out he was selected as an #AllStar reserve, said he had a lot of emotions & called his parents instantly, who were ‘bawling crying.’ “For me, being this young, having this moment, super blessed.” 💯 -via Twitter @SerenaWinters / February 4, 2022

Jay King: Jayson Tatum said hopefully Jaylen Brown will make the All-Star team as Kevin Durant’s replacement: “I might text Adam Silver and see what we can do.” -via Twitter @ByJayKing / February 4, 2022

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Tatum scores 24, leads Celtics to 102-93 win over Pistons

    Jayson Tatum scored 24 points in 28 minutes, and the Boston Celtics extended their winning streak to four games with a 102-93 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night. Jaylen Brown scored 13 points for the Celtics, who won for the sixth time in seven games. Josh Richardson scored 12 points and Robert Williams had 11 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks for Boston, which never trailed and led by as many as 24 points.

  • Collins has triumphant return, Spurs beat Rockets 131-104

    Keldon Johnson had 28 points and the San Antonio Spurs punctuated Zach Collins’ return from a nearly two-year absence with a 131-106 victory over the Houston Rockets on Friday night. Collins had 10 points to help San Antonio snap a three-game skid. The 7-foot former Gonzaga star had not played an NBA game since Aug. 15, 2020, with the Portland Trail Blazers.

  • Reports: New Orleans Pelicans show trade interest in Kings’ De’Aaron Fox, Harrison Barnes

    New reports suggest the New Orleans Pelicans might have interest in Kings’ De’Aaron Fox and Harrison Barnes ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

  • Montrezl Harrell, Spencer Dinwiddie, Thomas Bryant available for trade

    Word is Montrezl Harrell, Thomas Bryant and especially struggling offseason addition Spencer Dinwiddie are all available to various degrees. Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com What's the buzz on Twitter? Spencer Dinwiddie @ SDinwiddie_25 ...

  • 'I shouldn't have jumped': Raptors' Chris Boucher on DeMar DeRozan dunk

    Toronto Raptors centre Chris Boucher has had plenty of blocks at the rim but he vividly remembers the time former Raptor DeMar DeRozan dunked all over him in 2020. Listen to 'Hustle Play' wherever you get your podcasts or watch on YouTube.

  • NBA trade deadline: Sixers expected to pursue James Harden-for-Ben Simmons swap with Nets, per report

    Could this actually happen?

  • Fillier fills net early in Olympic debut, Canada thumps Swiss 12-1 in Beijing

    BEIJING — Sarah Fillier scored just 64 seconds into her Olympic debut, but she waited a lot longer than that to know her goal was Canada's first of the Olympic women's hockey tournament in Beijing. Officials spent almost five minutes analyzing video of Fillier batting the puck out of the air and between the Swiss goaltender's legs before validating a goal that got Canada off to the races in Thursday's 12-1 victory. "That's quite the way to make an entrance into the Olympics," Canadian forward Na

  • Tom Brady says he's still evaluating his future plans

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady says he's still evaluating his future and the seven-time Super Bowl champion isn't ready to make a decision about retirement. Speaking on his SiriusXM podcast, Brady said: “I think when the time is right, I’ll be ready to make a decision, one way or the other." The 44-year-old quarterback has already stated a desire to spend more time with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and three children. He's under contract for 2022 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is comin

  • Beijing excited, dismisses controversy as Olympics begin

    BEIJING (AP) — As the lights flashed on the Bird's Nest, the stadium designed for the previous Olympics in China, 63-year old Liu Wenbin was just one of many excited Beijing residents eager for the Games to begin. It didn't matter that Beijing had just held the Olympics 14 years ago, or that the country had to artificially construct snow, or that the U.S. and several other Western countries were staging a diplomatic boycott over Beijing's internment of a large part of its minority Uyghur populat

  • The last run: White says Olympics will be his final contest

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — This really is it for Shaun White. The three-time gold medalist made it clear that not only will the Beijing Games be his last Olympics, they'll mark his final contest, too. During a reflective, sometimes emotional news conference Saturday, not far from the halfpipe where he'll take his last competitive ride, the 35-year-old said that, yes, he'll be hanging 'em up for good after the medal round next week. “In my mind, I've decided this will be my last competition,” he s

  • Column: Brady's goodbye leaves (almost) everyone smiling

    The smart ones get out while people are still lining up to see them play. Tom Brady was even smarter than that. He was so good for so long that it made the toughest decision of his own career easy for everybody else. Sure, it could have gone smoother. As things turned out, it resembled nothing so much as a broken play that runs for three days without end. But try and name another transcendent athlete who exited the stage to smiles on almost every side of him. We'll wait. Brady’s unparalleled acc

  • China primed to enter men's Olympic hockey fray for the first time

    BEIJING — Brandon Yip was growing up in Vancouver when his grandmother figured he also needed a Chinese name to honour the family's heritage. The matriarch decided "Jinguang" was a good fit, and the younger Yip continued on as a Canadian kid chasing his hockey dream. The new moniker, however, stuck. "I've just carried it with me," said the now-36-year-old winger. Yip has carried it further than he could have ever dreamed — to the Beijing Olympics as a key member of China's first-ever foray into

  • Goodwin's 21 help Cavs beat Pelicans 93-90 without Garland

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers made sure things didn't go from bad to worse. Reserve guard Brandon Goodwin matched his career-high with 21 points, Jarrett Allen added 16 and Cleveland shook off an ugly road loss — and being without point guard Darius Garland — by rallying to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 93-90 on Monday night. The Cavs, who played poorly in a 10-point loss at Detroit on Sunday, were without Garland due to a sore lower back. Cedi Osman started for Garland and finished with a care

  • Warriors' Payton shares stories of dyslexia to help children

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When 12-year-old Jayden Jones becomes overwhelmed by the idea of tackling his schoolwork, he remembers what Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II taught him. “Never give up.” “Don't be afraid to ask for help.” “Block out the bullies." The Bay Area sixth-grader has dyslexia, severe attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and dysgraphia, a neurological disorder that can make writing difficult. At times, he feels completely intimidated at school. Payton's words help him.

  • New Pirates coach Callahan focused on her job, not history

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Caitlyn Callahan was standing in a Starbucks in the fall 2019 when she peered down at her phone and was met with a jolt that changed the course of her life. A couple of clicks told her the New York Yankees had just made Rachel Balkovec the first woman to be a full-time coach in the major leagues. Suddenly, a door that Callahan assumed was closed had swung wide open and her inner ballplayer. “If you’ve ever been in one of those playoff situations where you’re that batter up and

  • Canada's Morris to face Australian team who he coached to Olympic qualification

    BEIJING — The teacher will square off against his students in mixed doubles curling Sunday night at the Ice Cube. Canada's John Morris, who has coached the Australian duo of Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt, will face them in round-robin play at the Beijing Games with partner Rachel Homan. Gill and Hewitt relocated to Canmore, Alta., last September and the teams played practice games there in preparation for the Games. "He's basically family to us," Hewitt said. "He gave us this really nice card (last

  • 49ers season falls short of Super Bowl after blown late lead

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers managed to turn around a season that looked lost halfway through the season. After going from 3-5 to the NFC title game, the Niners fell one quarter short of a return to the Super Bowl when they failed to hold onto a 10-point lead and lost 20-17 to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Now after blowing a double-digit, fourth-quarter lead for the second time in three postseasons, the 49ers head into an uncertain offseason that will likely see the depa

  • Pascal Siakam's 21-point first-quarter explosion extends Raptors win streak to five

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam scored 21 points in the first quarter on way his way to 33 for the evening as the Toronto Raptors extended their winning streak to five with a 125-114 victory over the Atlanta Hawks at Scotiabank Arena Friday. Raptors all-star Fred VanVleet added 26 points, including 13 in the third quarter alone, and 13 assists in Toronto's sixth win in their last seven contests. Hawks point guard Trae Young followed up a 43-point performance in a 124-115 win over the league-leading Phoe

  • Suns' Booker, Paul picked as NBA All-Star reserves

    NEW YORK (AP) — Devin Booker and Chris Paul were chosen Thursday as reserves for the NBA All-Star Game, giving the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns two selections. The Utah Jazz also got a pair with Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, but the Cleveland Cavaliers had to settle for one player in the game they will host Feb. 20. Guard Darius Garland will represent the Cavaliers but center Jarrett Allen was not among the seven players from the Eastern Conference. The other reserves from the Western Conference

  • Canada's Olympic men's hockey team hits the ice in Beijing: 'A dream come true'

    BEIJING — Eric Staal didn't march in the opening ceremony of the Vancouver Olympics. Canada's star-studded team of NHLers skipped the pomp and circumstance 12 years ago, preferring to focus on final preparations ahead of that pressure-packed tournament on home soil. Staal probably thought the chance to partake in a procession of red-clad, selfie-taking athletes trailing the fluttering Maple Leaf had long passed him by. When the NHL backed out of the Beijing Games, however, the door once again sw