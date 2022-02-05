Julius Randle misses out on a $600,000 All-Star bonus

On Thursday, the NBA released its All-Star reserves and Julius Randle was shut out — as expected — denying him a chance of a second straight appearance in the All-Star Game, which will take place Feb. 20 in Cleveland. “Nah,’’ Randle said when asked if he’s disappointed. “I’m trying to win games. That’s what I get paid to do, win games.” Randle missed out on a $600,000 All-Star bonus. Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said Randle is treated like an All-Star considering the attention he’s paid by opposing defenses. But the coach said he didn’t get the selection from the coaching vote because of the Knicks’ 24-28 record — which currently has them out of Eastern Conference play-in round.

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Julius Randle got caught stealing a play out of Rajon Rondo’s playbook nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 10:30 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jerami Grant is like better-defending, thinner Julius Randle. Same questionable shot selection from both guys. – 7:24 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Thibodeau said he will go with the same lineup tomorrow against the Lakers. Randle said he’s not worried about Kemba lack of scoring – “he’s proven he can score for our team.” – 5:57 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

My pops wants to include somebody in the Julius Randle trade pic.twitter.com/fC7StedJ9m – 3:16 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

New for @The Athletic – Talking Knicks with our @Fred Katz – What should they be looking to do at the deadline? Does a Fournier trade make sense? How do they fix Julius Randle? Which young guys have the highest ceiling? And more …

theathletic.com/3111330/2022/0… – 8:24 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Julius Randle last 2 years

Last season:

— 24/10/6

— 46 FG%

— 41 3P%

— All-NBA

Last playoffs:

— 18/12/4

— 30 FG%

— 33 3P%

— First round exit

This season:

— 19/10/5

— 41 FG%

— 30 3P%

Tonight:

— Unfollowed Knicks on Instagram pic.twitter.com/GSElSte2fH – 12:54 AM

Story continues

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

Julius Randle is me looking for my laptop after three hours of sleep. pic.twitter.com/WAdBksBfc4 – 11:53 AM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Ja Morant, Grizzlies tear through Knicks at MSG, then get to gloat about how good they are; Julius Randle gets ejected nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 7:45 AM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Ja Morant gives all-time quote when asked about team’s dust-up with Julius Randle and ensuing trash talk:

“Ain’t no running in the M. We climb up the chimney. … If you going to cry, what the babies gonna do?”

nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 11:50 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

No Julius Randle postgame tonight after his ejection. Tom Thibodeau when asked said he didn’t know what led to Randle’s second technical foul. First one was for a dust-up with Desmond Bane after he neared the Grizzlies’ huddle coming out of a timeout. – 11:12 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Jaren Jackson Jr. on the exchange the Grizzlies had with Julius Randle:

“We love that. That brings joy to us.”

Ja Morant added: “Ain’t no running in the M. We climbing up the chimney.” – 10:53 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Final: Grizzlies 120, Knicks 108.

Knicks fall to 24-28 on the season, 12th in the East.

• Fournier 30 & 5, 8-12 3Ps

• Barrett 23 & 4

• Randle 18-12-9

• Robinson 14 & 11, 8 blks

• Morant 23-4-9

• Jackson 26 & 10

• Williams 21 & 4 – 10:14 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Julius Randle picks up a second technical and gets ejected. He was pushing for that for most of the fourth quarter. – 10:10 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Julius Randle has been ejected with 31.5 seconds remaining in the game. Second technical foul of the night. – 10:10 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

That Julius Randle sequence must’ve pissed Desmond Bane off. – 10:07 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

listen. if Desmond Bane said “those footsteps dont scare us” to LeBron’s face, im going to imagine what he just barked at *Julius Randle* could make the 8 Mile supercut. – 10:00 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Double technical fouls on Julius Randle and Desmond Bane. Randle was near the Grizzlies’ huddle coming out of the timeout and chippiness ensued. – 9:57 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Not sure why that was a double technical when Julius Randle just wandered into Memphis’ bench for no reason whatsoever. That was odd. – 9:57 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Wait, what in the hell is Randle doing in the Grizzlies huddle?!

Randle should catch a T at the very least. – 9:56 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

There’s a review for a hostile act happening at the moment. Bane and Randle getting into it. – 9:56 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Through three quarters, the Grizzlies lead the Knicks 92-79.

• Fournier 20 & 5, 6-9 3Ps

• Barrett 19 & 3

• Randle 18-9-8

• Morant 17-4-9

• Williams 19 & 4 – 9:29 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Halftime. Grizzlies lead the Knicks 64-52.

• Randle 12-4-5

• Robinson 10 & 8

• Fournier 12 pts

• Morant 15 pts, 5 asts

• Melton 11 pts – 8:46 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Through one quarter, Grizzlies lead the Knicks 35-27.

• Randle 7-2-4

• Robinson 4 & 4

• Melton 11 pts

• Morant 6 pts, 4 asts – 8:13 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Knicks starters:

Kemba Walker

Evan Fournier

RJ Barrett

Julius Randle

Mitchell Robinson – 7:30 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

The Knicks defense relies on rim protection, but the centers who give them rim protection hinder the efficiency of the guy who is supposed to be their best player.

Story here on Julius Randle, traditional centers and the Knicks’ greatest predicament: https://t.co/NbBIu2Wk5s pic.twitter.com/C6EU2RIzlc – 9:20 AM

