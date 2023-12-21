Julius Randle, Knicks pound Nets, 121-102, as Mikal Bridges’ struggles continue

NEW YORK — The Nets had produced only five points six minutes into their interborough matchup against the Knicks at Barclays Center. Jacque Vaughn’s team has dealt with a slew of slow starts on offense in recent games, but their early effort on Wednesday night was among this season’s worst.

And it never got much better for the Nets at either end of the court in their 121-102 loss, aside from a nice scoring run to end the third quarter. While there is still a ton of basketball left to be played for both teams and a lot could change by the time they meet again on Jan. 23, perhaps Brooklyn fans should pump the breaks on the rivalry chatter for now, because Wednesday’s game felt far from one.

The Nets have now lost four games in a row after winning six of eight from Nov. 25 to Dec. 8.

Vaughn was eager to see how the team would respond after a 1-4 West Coast road swing, yet all he saw from the sideline on Wednesday was more of the same. The Nets only led once in their second lopsided loss of the week: a 3-2 advantage with 10:47 left in the first quarter.

The Knicks’ offense faced little resistance, as Brooklyn surrendered 52 points in the paint and 21 more in transition. Julius Randle went 9-of-16 on shots inside the arc in a game-high 26-point effort. Donte Divincenzo added 23 points and eight rebounds in just 22 minutes.

The Nets entered the night as the No. 2 rebounding team in the NBA. However, the struggles they experienced on the glass toward the end of their recent five-game road trip have seemingly spilled over into the current homestand. The Knicks won the glass battle, 54-49, on Wednesday and Brooklyn has been outrebounded 147-127 over its last three games.

Mikal Bridges was shooting just 35.6% from the field over his last five appearances entering Wednesday’s matchup and somehow things got even worse for him. While he scored 15 points against the Knicks, he did it on 4-of-21 clip (19%), which was easily his worst shooting performance of the season.

Story continues

Brooklyn shot a porous 36.6% from the field as a team (37-of-101) and its reserves were outscored 40-31. It also committed 11 turnovers, which resulted in 14 points for the Knicks.

Cam Johnson, who scored 20 points on 8-of-14 shooting (4-of-6 from deep), was the lone bright spot in terms of offensive efficiency. It was his third game this season where he scored at least 20 points.

The Nets will continue their three-game homestand on Friday against Denver, which beat them by 23 points at Ball Arena last Thursday. Three of their next for games will be played at Barclays Center.