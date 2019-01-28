Julius Campbell, Star of ‘Remember the Titans’ Team, Dies at 65

Former T.C. Williams High School football team captain Julius Campbell, who was portrayed in the film "Remember the Titans", died Friday of organ failure at the age of 65, reports the Washington Post.

The 2000 film focuses on how Alexandria integrated its high schools into one and the season filled with racial tensions that followed the decision. The team went undefeated that season and won the Virginia AAA state championship.

Campbell was one of the main characters in the movie and was portrayed by Wood Harris. In the film, Campbell becomes friends with white linebacker Gerry Bertier, and the two are instrumental to the team's success.

The team went to Gettysburg, Pa. ahead of the season for summer training camp to bond, away from Alexandria, Virginia.

"Julius took it upon himself to lead the team and rebuild race relations," former coach Herman Boone told the Post. "He talked to members of the team even up at Gettysburg about how we could come together. It was Julius who came up with the saying that our team is a team of one group of people with 'one vision.' And in order to win we must have 'one heartbeat.'"

Campbell graduated from T.C. Williams in 1973 and attended Ferrum Junior College. He is survived by his wife Cathy Campbell, a daughter, three stepdaughters, two stepsons and five grandchildren survive him.