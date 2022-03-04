Julius Baer halts business with new Russian clients -sources

Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi and Saeed Azhar
·3 min read
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss private bank Julius Baer is seen in Zurich, Switzerland

By Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi and Saeed Azhar

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss wealth manager Julius Baer has halted any new business with wealthy Russians, two sources familiar with the bank's operations said, as European lenders try to limit their exposure to Russia's elite amidst tightening sanctions.

Wealth managers in Europe have sought to distance themselves from the economic and political fallout of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and Julius Baer this week began blocking any new business with Russian clients, the people said.

The European Union last week imposed sanctions blocking Russian citizens and residents from making new deposits above 100,000 euros ($109,160) into European bank accounts. However, Russian residents of an EU member state and dual citizens of a member state were exempted from that ban.

Switzerland on Monday followed the European Union's lead in imposing sanctions against Russia, and on Friday broadened its sanctions to include other financial restrictions already covered by the EU's moves.

That included blocking deposits above 100,000 Swiss francs ($108,885) from Russian citizens or from individuals and legal entities residing in Russia, as well as requiring banks to report on existing deposits from Russian clients above 100,000 francs.

However, already ahead of that move, Swiss wealth managers have sought to limit their exposure to Russian clients after previously finding themselves in the crosshairs of U.S.-imposed sanctions, including against Russia in 2014 and 2018.

"As a global company, we are used to operating in different jurisdictions and are obliged to comply with all applicable regulations. At the same time, we are well used to operating in neutral territory as a Swiss company," Zurich-based Julius Baer said, adding it took appropriate measures as necessary.

Wealth managers say European banks are currently taking an even more cautious approach than dictated by European sanctions by declining any new business with Russian clients, regardless of where they reside or whether sanctions apply to their money.

"If you go out to various custodian banks in Europe, nobody wants to touch a Russian contact," said one London-based wealth manager, who asked not to be named. "They're fine with their existing Russian client base and the assets that they hold. (But) if you go to all the obvious players, they'll immediately say no (to taking on any new Russian clients)."

The uncertainty has caused a number of Russian clients who already bank in Europe to seek out new relationships, the person said.

"In the last few weeks, we've had inquiries from a number of Russian families asking if they could work with us," the London-based wealth manager, who typically works with clients in the $30 million-$50 million range, said. "And we would never generally get inquiries from Russian families. It's not the area we operated in."

In Switzerland, the world's largest centre for offshore wealth, major wealth managers are aligned in shying away from taking on business with any new Russian clients, another person said, adding business with existing Russian clients - including wealthy individuals not on the sanctions list - could also presently be "challenging".

Julius Baer, which conducts business out of Zurich and Moscow as well as operating a Russia desk out of Dubai, declined to identify the size of its exposure to Russian clients.

"Russia is one of Julius Baer's core markets, along with numerous other major countries. We have been serving clients from Russia for over two decades. In Moscow, we are represented by Julius Baer CIS Ltd, an investment advisory firm licensed by the Central Bank of Russia," the bank said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9184 Swiss francs)

($1 = 0.9161 euros)

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Joy Drop: In times of crisis, it's important to find comfort in humour

    Another end of the week has come. So much turmoil in the world has left us all feeling so vulnerable and stressed. We check the news and there is a palpable sense of dread. There is a deep sadness and frustration fuelled by injustice within the chaos and terror of conflict. I wondered if anyone would even want to laugh or smile this week. I remembered that in an interview with the New York Times, the late great Black feminist scholar Bell Hooks once said: "We can not have a meaningful revolution

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • NHL awards driven by narrative and Auston Matthews has the best story

    Auston Matthews is on course to not only win the Rocket Richard but break the Maple Leafs franchise record for goals in a season, making him the firm favourite to hold the Hart Trophy at the end of this NHL season.&nbsp;

  • Scottie Barnes breaks down impressive performance vs. Nets

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes had one of his best games of the season Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. After the game, he spoke about his performance, praised Malachi Flynn for his ability to run a team, and commented on what Thaddeus Young has brought to the locker room thus far. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Nick Nurse on ejection: ‘You can only take so much’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was tossed from Thursday’s game against the Detroit Pistons, but still spoke to the media after the loss. He explained what led to his ejection, how he thought his team played without him down the stretch, and talked about some of the issues with coach’s challenges. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Minor hockey coach facing numerous sexual assault charges involving kids

    A longtime minor hockey coach in southern Ontario has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 16.

  • Growlers basketball coach and general manager Ewing Jr. excited to bring CEBL to the Rock

    The Newfoundland Growlers basketball team has added some hoops royalty ahead of its inaugural season, naming Patrick Ewing Jr. — son of New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing — the club's head coach and general manager. Ewing Jr. had an eight-year run at the professional level, playing with the NBA's New Orleans Hornets and on several minor league teams, where he was named an all-star and all-league performer. He also had stints in Germany, Spain, Greece and Qatar. "I'm super excited. I'm having a

  • Jets' Paul Stastny explains why he donated to 'freedom convoy' protests

    Stastny, who like most NHLers is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, rejected the notion that his support of the convoy is linked to right-wing politics.

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?

  • Arctic Winter Games International Committee suspends Yamal, Russia

    The International Arctic Winter Games Committee has suspended Yamal, Russia, from its biennial circumpolar sport and culture event, citing the Russian invasion of Ukraine in a statement Tuesday evening. The Arctic Winter Games are held every two years, and are an important circumpolar sports and cultural event for youth. About 2,000 athletes from around the world — including from Russia, Greenland, Finland and Norway, as well as Yukon, Nunavut, Nunavik, the Northwest Territories, northern Albert

  • Canadian alpine skier Frédérique Turgeon out of Paralympics after injury in training

    Canadian Frédérique Turgeon's Paralympics are over before they began. The Para alpine skier withdrew from the Beijing Games on Friday in China after suffering a leg injury during a downhill training crash. Turgeon, the 22-year-old from Candiac, Que., has returned home to begin a three-to-four month recovery. "This is the first time in my career that I've really been enjoying downhill, and I was going fast on a training run and just let things go," Turgeon said . "I always said this year [was] wh

  • Lost Ark is the hottest game right now

    Lost ark is a game you shouldn't miss!

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.

  • Raptors feel 'cursed' when they play Pistons

    Chris Boucher says the Toronto Raptors sometimes feel 'cursed' when they face the Detroit Pistons. Toronto has lost its last five matchups with Detroit, who are coached by former Raptors bench boss Dwane Casey.

  • Nunavut Quest sled dog race returns after pandemic hiatus

    For the first time in two years, teams of mushers and dogs will be racing across the Baffin region in the Nunavut Quest. Earlier this week, the Nunavut Quest Committee met to finalize the plans for this year's race, including the number of participants who will be able to compete and the prize money available. Moses Oyukuluk, the chair of the Nunavut Quest Committee, encouraged mushers to claim their spot early. "It's always better to be well-prepared, and registration is now open until April 5,

  • NHL agent says Russian players are facing harassment and death threats

    "The discrimination and racism these Russian and Belarusian players are facing right now is remarkable," agent Dan Milstein told ESPN.