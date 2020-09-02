Julio Urías has no first-inning jitters in smooth outing vs. Diamondbacks

Dodgers starter Julio Urias delivers during the second inning of a 6-3 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

Julio Urías took the mound Tuesday night knowing his spot in the Dodgers’ starting rotation was secure for the foreseeable future.

The Dodgers traded Ross Stripling to the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday and directed Alex Wood to the bullpen Tuesday because they believe they have five other better choices to start games. Urías is one of them despite occasional struggles, often fueled by ugly first innings, this season. He’s joined by Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler, Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin in the rotation. The Dodgers are sticking with him in the role at least until the playoffs.

And the left-hander displayed his potential Tuesday, holding the Arizona Diamondbacks to one run across six innings in the Dodgers’ 6-3 victory at Dodger Stadium.

Urías entered Tuesday having allowed seven runs in the first inning over his first six outings. He gave up four runs in his other 21innings. The first inning wasn’t a problem in his seventh start. He retired the side in order with 12 pitches. He threw 78 pitches total. The only run he surrendered came on Carson Kelly’s home run in the third inning. He recorded five strikeouts without a walk.

Before the game, the Dodgers (27-10) placed Justin Turner on the 10-day injured list with the left hamstring strain he suffered Friday against the Texas Rangers. Cody Bellinger also wasn’t in their lineup. The Dodgers didn’t share the reason for the absence.

Without the two middle-of-the-order bats, the Dodgers jumped out in front in the first inning on Chris Taylor’s bases-loaded walk against Arizona starter Alex Young. They tacked on a run in in the third inning, two in the fifth and two in the sixth to sail to their 16th win in 19 games.

The Dodgers’ decision to discard Stripling and not acquire a starting pitcher before Monday’s trade deadline seemingly doubled as a vote of confidence for the rotation options behind Kershaw and Buehler. The Dodgers had a logjam, and Stripling was the odd man out. But there was still one too many starters in the picture.

On Tuesday, the club provided more clarity when Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced Wood was coming off the injured list to be a reliever. He confirmed Kershaw, Buehler, Urías, May and Gonsolin will make up the rotation. President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman and his colleagues believe they can win a World Series with a combination of those five pitchers logging the bulk of the innings.

But what if there is another, more proven option available? What if David Price chose to pitch for the Dodgers this season after announcing at the beginning of training camp that he would not play this season because of COVID-19 concerns?

Major League Baseball and the players’ association originally agreed on an Aug. 1 deadline for players to reverse their decision to play this season. Atlanta Braves outfielder Nick Markakis beat the deadline to return. But it wasn’t a hard deadline.

On Monday, Miami Marlins second baseman Isan Díaz was reinstated after choosing not to play Aug. 1. Diaz had to make a request for reinstatement to MLB before a process was completed, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. An agreement between the league and union was also required.

In a conference call with reporters Monday, after news of Díaz’s intention surfaced, Friedman was asked whether Price could rejoin the team this season. He didn’t shut the possibility down.

“It’s a better question for David,” Friedman said. “I’ve talked to him a decent amount and texted during games. We have not discussed that, but he’s definitely locked in on Dodger baseball, that’s for sure.”

A message left for Price’s agent Monday was not returned. On Tuesday, Roberts echoed Friedman’s assessment of the prospect.

“I think anything's possible,” Roberts said. “But I’ve had different text threads, messages with David and nothing like that came up. Certainly, that's his decision but I really, truthfully don't know where he's at as far as where his arm is at. So that's his decision and if he ever makes that decision then obviously that would be a conversation.”

Friedman said he didn’t know if Price had continued throwing after his decision, but he encouraged Price to not stop. He recalled that Price “totally agreed.”

Returning in any capacity this season, with less than a month before the playoffs start, would present a steep challenge for Price. Even if he’s maintained a throwing routine, Price hasn’t pitched in a major-league game since last Sept. 1. Would the Dodgers even entertain having one of Price’s first games in over a year be a playoff start? Returning as a reliever, which would require less ramping up, could make more sense.

But that’s all premature. The Dodgers say they don’t know if Price is even considering joining them. The chances are remote. For now, they’re proceeding with what they’ve got. It was more than good enough Tuesday.









Short hops









Three takeaways





Wood tallied two strikeouts and hit a batter in a scoreless eighth inning in his first appearance since July 28. His fastball velocity, which dropped into the high 80s before he went on the injured list with shoulder inflammation, sat at 91 mph.

AJ Pollock, Mac Muncy and Chris Taylor each delivered two of the Dodgers’ eight hits. Taylor produced four RBI with two doubles and also walked.

Before the game, Arizona shortstop Nick Ahmad told he reporters “it pisses me off” that the club traded key players Monday, signaling they were giving up on reaching the postseason. With Tuesday’s loss, the Diamondbacks have dropped 11 of their last 12 games after starting the season 13-11 and are now 14-22.













