Julio Urías continues to roll as Dodgers defeat Giants for 100th win of season

Jack Harris
Los Angeles Dodgers' Julio Urias pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning.
Julio Urías gave up two runs — one earned — in six innings in the Dodgers' 7-2 win over the San Francisco Giants on Saturday night. He lowered his NL-best ERA to 2.27. (Jeff Chiu / Associated Press)

Julio Urías stayed on a roll Saturday night.

In a six-inning start during the Dodgers’ 7-2 win over the San Francisco Giants, the left-hander gave up just two runs (one earned) while striking out eight, marking his fifth consecutive start of at least six innings and 11th in a row giving up no more than two runs.

Urías leads the National League in earned-run average, lowering his mark on the season to 2.27.

His eight strikeouts were his most in more than a month and were tied for the second most he has had in a start this season.

The victory was the 100th on the season for the Dodgers (100-44), who have reached 100 wins for the fourth season in the last six years. The Dodgers are 31½ games ahead of the Giants (69-76).

The Giants briefly led against Urías and the Dodgers in the first inning after a couple of miscues by the Dodgers' infield led to an unearned run.

But then Trayce Thompson belted a two-run homer in the second inning. The middle of the Dodgers' order strung together five straight singles and a walk to lead off the third.

The Dodgers' Trayce Thompson runs past Giants third baseman Evan Longoria as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run homer in the second inning. (Jeff Chiu / Associated Press)

And Urías flipped into cruise control the rest of the way.

About the only issue Urías has had of late? Home runs.

In the third inning, Wilmer Flores made it five homers surrendered in Urías’ last six outings, taking the left-hander deep for a solo blast to left-center.

After that, however, he blanked the Giants over the final three innings to continue building his case as likely the second favorite in the NL Cy Young Award race, behind Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantata.

The Dodgers' Julio Urias delivers a pitch in the third inning at Oracle Park in San Francisco. Urias struck out eight and walked one in six innings. (Jeff Chiu / Associated Press)

Pitching updates

Within the next couple of weeks, the Dodgers’ bullpen could be back at full strength.

Manager Dave Roberts said Blake Treinen (shoulder) and Brusdar Graterol (elbow) could be activated, with David Price (wrist) close behind them. Meanwhile, Yency Almonte (elbow) is scheduled to go on a rehab assignment next week with triple-A Oklahoma City, where he will need at least a couple of appearances.

If all goes well, it would give the Dodgers some long-awaited reinforcements on the back end just in time for the playoffs.

“Guys are doing well,” Roberts said. “They’re all kind of trending in the right direction.”

The team’s starting rotation, however, seems increasingly unlikely to have Tony Gonsolin (forearm) back in a full capacity for October.

The right-hander threw a bullpen session Saturday that Roberts said was “good.”

However, the manager also noted that Gonsolin still wasn’t back to throwing full intensity and that it’s becoming “unrealistic” that the first-time All-Star will be built all the way back up to where he was pre-injury in time for the playoffs.

Gonsolin is scheduled to throw another bullpen session Monday, then face live hitters after that.

What it all means for Gonsolin’s potential postseason role is unclear. He could still start games but probably would be limited to fewer innings than usual. He could also come out of the bullpen, perhaps as a bulk reliever.

Roberts has maintained his belief that Gonsolin will be able to contribute in some way down the stretch.

But the clock is ticking to figure out what that will look like.

“The point is, when we get further down the road, what do we have?” Robert said. “The number one thing is get him healthy, get him strong and kind of see where we’re at with that.”

Sunday’s game in doubt

The series finale of this weekend’s Dodgers-Giants series is in danger of getting rained out, with an ominous forecast looming for Sunday night.

Given the Dodgers’ sizable lead in the NL and major league standings, and the Giants’ all-but-certain fate of missing the postseason, the game probably won’t matter in the grand scheme of things.

Yet it’s possible the game could be made up during a mutual off-day Sept. 26 — a scenario that would force the Dodgers to return to San Francisco before heading to their final road series of the year against the San Diego Padres.

“People like money,” Roberts quipped when asked about that potential.

Short hops

The Dodgers put Tyler Anderson on paternity leave Saturday and recalled Andre Jackson. Roberts said he wasn’t sure how long Anderson might be away from the team. ... Roberts said Clayton Kershaw is lined up to start Monday’s series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Rookie Michael Grove will start in one of Tuesday’s doubleheader games, but the other starter that day is uncertain and could depend on when Anderson rejoins the team. … Gavin Lux returned to the lineup Saturday for the first time since Sept. 1 after missing the last couple of weeks because of a lingering neck issue.

  • Dustin May no-hits Giants for 5 innings, Dodgers win 5-0

    Manager Dave Roberts considered giving Dustin May one more inning then thought better of it. The Los Angeles Dodgers are counting on much more from May down the stretch and into the postseason — and his post-Tommy John form is coming along well that no added risk is worth it. May pitched five no-hit innings and outdueled Logan Webb, and the newly crowned NL West-champion Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 5-0 on Friday night.

  • Thompson 2-run HR backs Urías' 17th win, Dodgers beat Giants

    Trayce Thompson hit a two-run homer to back Julio Urías' 17th win, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 7-2 on Saturday night to notch their 10th 100-win season in franchise history and fourth in six years. Justin Turner hit a pair of RBI singles among his three hits a day after reaching a career-best 35 doubles for the season. Urías (17-7) struck out eight with one walk over six innings and improved to 4-1 against San Francisco this season.

  • Lions edge Stampeders 31-29 in OT in debut of quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.

    CALGARY — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.'s first start as a B.C. Lion was a memorable one. Adams threw for 294 yards, rushed for 32, and engineered a 31-29 overtime win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Acquired from the Montreal Alouettes in an Aug. 31 trade, Adams didn't throw any touchdown passes for the Lions, but he didn't throw any interceptions either. "It means so much. It means a lot," Adams said. "I've been through a lot. Roller-coaster type of year. I had a bad practice on d

  • Local owners buy Canadian Elite Basketball League's Bandits, rebrand team

    VANCOUVER — A new era is underway for one of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's original six teams. The club formerly known as the Fraser Valley Bandits announced Tuesday that the team has been sold to local owners Kevin Dhaliwal and Bryan Slusarchuk, and rebranded as the Vancouver Bandits. “It’s not a profit-loss thing for us," said Dhaliwal, founder of real estate developers Essence Properties. "It’s more about creating that atmosphere, that energy in the building. Our No. 1 goal is to dra

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Defending champion Town Cruise highlights solid '22 Ricoh Woodbine Mile field

    TORONTO — Daisuke Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be in tough to defend their $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile crown. Fukumoto guided 8-1 pick Town Cruise to a 2 1/4-length victory in last year's race, giving trainer/owner/co-breeder Brandon Greer the biggest win of his career. But the horse has finished fifth twice and eighth in its three starts since taking the Mile in 1:35.14. Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be among 11 starters Saturday over Woodbine Racetrack's E.P. Taylor course. And the field f

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • Ontario woman alleges high school running coach sexually assaulted her as a teen in $3M lawsuit

    An Uxbridge, Ont., woman has launched a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against her former running coach and the Durham District School Board, alleging she was subjected to years of sexual assault and abuse at the hands of a teacher. The teacher, Edward LaRocque, denies the allegations, and the school board, which is located about 65 kilometres east of Toronto, denies any liability connected to the allegations. Now 25, Julia Kearley said she feels it's the right time for her to speak out. "I'm at a

  • World under-17 men's hockey challenge returns after pandemic hiatus

    CALGARY — The world men's under-17 hockey challenge returns after a pandemic hiatus with Langley and Delta, B.C., hosting the international tournament in November. Three Canadian teams, Finland, Czechia (formerly Czech Republic), Sweden and the U.S. will each play six preliminary round games with the top four teams advancing to the medal round in the Nov. 3-12 event, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday. The medal games Nov. 12 will be played in the Langley Events Centre. The tournament hasn't been

  • Elks pull out dramatic 26-24 win over Roughriders behind late field goal

    REGINA — Although ugly, the Edmonton Elks showed their ability to rebound from adversity in a 26-24 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. The Elks committed 12 penalties for 158 yards in the game and allowed a nine-point fourth quarter lead to slip, as the Riders went up 24-23 on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Cody Fajardo to Brayden Lenius with just 1:08 remaining. Quarterback Taylor Cornelius drove Edmonton 38 yards downfield in a span of 46 seconds, leaving kicker Sergi

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • Blue Jays, Rays coaches furious with one another after two players get hit by pitches

    The Blue Jays and Rays kicked off a crucial five-game series in dramatic fashion.

  • How non-francophone Canadiens captains have fared through recent history

    Becoming captain of the Canadiens is an inherently political position, as Nick Suzuki is quickly finding out. Here's how other anglophones to wear the "C" in Montreal have fared.

  • Treading water: Edmonton swim clubs struggle to find pool time amid closures

    Edmonton swim clubs are struggling to find time for their athletes to train after the closures of four major pool facilities since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Olympian Swim Club, one of Edmonton's largest competitive swimming clubs, has lost all four of its main training pools. Club president Jared Buhler said it's put the whole club in a tricky position. "It's been crisis after crisis after crisis paired with COVID," Buhler said. The first to go was the pool at the Northern Alberta

  • Edmonton Elks sign quarterback Taylor Cornelius to two-year contract extension

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks signed American quarterback Taylor Cornelius to a two-year contract extension Wednesday. The deal keeps Cornelius with the CFL club through the 2024 season. "Taylor’s a young up-and-coming quarterback," Elks assistant general manager Geroy Simon said in a statement. "He is trending in the right direction, so we’re excited about his future with the Edmonton Elks." Cornelius has completed 147-of-251 passes for 1,936 yards with eight touchdowns and six interceptions in

  • Canada's Gillian (The Savage) Robertson rallies for second-round UFC submission

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian flyweight Gillian (The Savage) Robertson survived a first-round onslaught to submit Kazakhstan's Mariya (Demonslayer) Agapova on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. The 27-year-old native of Niagara Falls, Ont., who makes her home in Port Saint Lucie, Fla., absorbed a string of elbows to the head as she tried to take Agapova down at the fence in the opening round. But she rallied in the second round to lock in a rear-raked choke that prompted referee Mark Smith to halt the bout

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press

  • Wynn's goal is always to be disruptive and get to the opposing quarterback

    HAMILTON — The defensive formations and schemes in pro football are detailed and complicated but the ultimate goal for Dylan Wynn has never wavered. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive tackle's main priority, game in and game out, revolves around being disruptive, getting to the quarterback and making his life miserable "Isn't that the story about football, though," Wynn said with a smile. "That's what we've been told since we were kids. "That's why I love my job so much. I get to directly affect

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Tuned-in Tapia helps Jays defeat Orioles 6-3, widen gap in wild-card race

    TORONTO — Left-fielder Raimel Tapia performed brilliantly with his bat and glove to carry on a superb September for the Toronto Blue Jays. Tapia's impressive play in the Blue Jays' 6-3 win against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday helped improve Toronto's record in September to a Major League Baseball-best 13-4. The back-to-back wins against Baltimore also gave the Blue Jays six series wins in a row and put the club 20 games over .500 for the first time since they finished 2021 at 91-71. "I feel