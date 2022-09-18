Julio Urías continues to roll as Dodgers defeat Giants for 100th win of season

Julio Urías gave up two runs — one earned — in six innings in the Dodgers' 7-2 win over the San Francisco Giants on Saturday night. He lowered his NL-best ERA to 2.27. (Jeff Chiu / Associated Press)

Julio Urías stayed on a roll Saturday night.

In a six-inning start during the Dodgers’ 7-2 win over the San Francisco Giants, the left-hander gave up just two runs (one earned) while striking out eight, marking his fifth consecutive start of at least six innings and 11th in a row giving up no more than two runs.

Urías leads the National League in earned-run average, lowering his mark on the season to 2.27.

His eight strikeouts were his most in more than a month and were tied for the second most he has had in a start this season.

The victory was the 100th on the season for the Dodgers (100-44), who have reached 100 wins for the fourth season in the last six years. The Dodgers are 31½ games ahead of the Giants (69-76).

The Giants briefly led against Urías and the Dodgers in the first inning after a couple of miscues by the Dodgers' infield led to an unearned run.

But then Trayce Thompson belted a two-run homer in the second inning. The middle of the Dodgers' order strung together five straight singles and a walk to lead off the third.

The Dodgers' Trayce Thompson runs past Giants third baseman Evan Longoria as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run homer in the second inning. (Jeff Chiu / Associated Press)

And Urías flipped into cruise control the rest of the way.

About the only issue Urías has had of late? Home runs.

In the third inning, Wilmer Flores made it five homers surrendered in Urías’ last six outings, taking the left-hander deep for a solo blast to left-center.

After that, however, he blanked the Giants over the final three innings to continue building his case as likely the second favorite in the NL Cy Young Award race, behind Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantata.

The Dodgers' Julio Urias delivers a pitch in the third inning at Oracle Park in San Francisco. Urias struck out eight and walked one in six innings. (Jeff Chiu / Associated Press)

Pitching updates

Within the next couple of weeks, the Dodgers’ bullpen could be back at full strength.

Manager Dave Roberts said Blake Treinen (shoulder) and Brusdar Graterol (elbow) could be activated, with David Price (wrist) close behind them. Meanwhile, Yency Almonte (elbow) is scheduled to go on a rehab assignment next week with triple-A Oklahoma City, where he will need at least a couple of appearances.

If all goes well, it would give the Dodgers some long-awaited reinforcements on the back end just in time for the playoffs.

“Guys are doing well,” Roberts said. “They’re all kind of trending in the right direction.”

The team’s starting rotation, however, seems increasingly unlikely to have Tony Gonsolin (forearm) back in a full capacity for October.

The right-hander threw a bullpen session Saturday that Roberts said was “good.”

However, the manager also noted that Gonsolin still wasn’t back to throwing full intensity and that it’s becoming “unrealistic” that the first-time All-Star will be built all the way back up to where he was pre-injury in time for the playoffs.

Gonsolin is scheduled to throw another bullpen session Monday, then face live hitters after that.

What it all means for Gonsolin’s potential postseason role is unclear. He could still start games but probably would be limited to fewer innings than usual. He could also come out of the bullpen, perhaps as a bulk reliever.

Roberts has maintained his belief that Gonsolin will be able to contribute in some way down the stretch.

But the clock is ticking to figure out what that will look like.

“The point is, when we get further down the road, what do we have?” Robert said. “The number one thing is get him healthy, get him strong and kind of see where we’re at with that.”

Sunday’s game in doubt

The series finale of this weekend’s Dodgers-Giants series is in danger of getting rained out, with an ominous forecast looming for Sunday night.

Given the Dodgers’ sizable lead in the NL and major league standings, and the Giants’ all-but-certain fate of missing the postseason, the game probably won’t matter in the grand scheme of things.

Yet it’s possible the game could be made up during a mutual off-day Sept. 26 — a scenario that would force the Dodgers to return to San Francisco before heading to their final road series of the year against the San Diego Padres.

“People like money,” Roberts quipped when asked about that potential.

Short hops

The Dodgers put Tyler Anderson on paternity leave Saturday and recalled Andre Jackson. Roberts said he wasn’t sure how long Anderson might be away from the team. ... Roberts said Clayton Kershaw is lined up to start Monday’s series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Rookie Michael Grove will start in one of Tuesday’s doubleheader games, but the other starter that day is uncertain and could depend on when Anderson rejoins the team. … Gavin Lux returned to the lineup Saturday for the first time since Sept. 1 after missing the last couple of weeks because of a lingering neck issue.

