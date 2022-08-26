Julio Rodriguez, Mariners on verge of finalizing contract extension guaranteeing him $210 million

Mariners All-Star outfielder Julio Rodriguez is finalizing a contract with Seattle that will guarantee him $210 million over 14 years, according to reports.

Rodriguez's contract could exceed $400 million with club and player options, the reports state. He is the leading candidate to win the American League rookie of the year.

Rodriguez, 21, the lone rookie and youngest player to make the All-Star Game this summer, became the first Mariners’ player to hit 20 home runs and steal 20 bases since Mike Cameron in 2002. Rodriguez leads all rookies with 20 home runs, is tied for first with 64 RBI, and is second in total bases (198), hits (113), extra-base hits (42), stolen bases (23), and runs.

Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez is a candidate for the American League Rookie of the Year award.

He joined Ronald Acuna Jr., Mike Trout, Andruw Jones and Cesar Cedeno as the only players with at least 50 homers and 20 stolen bases in any 81-game span at the age of 81 or younger.

