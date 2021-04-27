Julio Jones rumors, why Lance to SF makes sense & Williams may be best RB in the class of '21

Andy Behrens
·1 min read

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Apple PodcastsSpotifyStitcherGoogle Podcasts

It's finally here (in two days)! Andy Behrens is joined by NBC Sports Edge's Thor Nystrom in the final episode of the podcast before this weekend's NFL Draft. 

After addressing the pro-level rumor of the week, that the Atlanta Falcons are fielding trade offers on star WR Julio Jones, Andy & Thor dive into their final thoughts and assessments heading into Thursday night's draft.

After a spring full of gossip connecting the San Francisco 49ers to Alabama QB Mac Jones, Thor outlines why Trey Lance seems like the obvious answer all along and breaks down the & cons of both prospects.

Later in the show, they guys talk about why North Carolina RB Javonte Williams is shooting up pro-draft boards and has both the power and finesse to become the best back in the class.

Finally, they close out recommending a tight end fantasy managers should keep an eye on who isn't named Kyle Pitts and take a deeper look at Michigan WR Nico Collins and Ohio State RB Trey Sermon.

Stay up to date with the latest fantasy football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooFantasy

Follow Andy @AndyBehrens

Follow Dalton @DaldonDelDon

Follow Liz @LizLoza_FF

Follow Matt @MattHarmon_BYB

Follow Scott @Scott_Pianowski

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts

It has been widely reported this week that the Atlanta Falcons are fielding trade calls for star wide receiver Julio Jones. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
It has been widely reported this week that the Atlanta Falcons are fielding trade calls for star wide receiver Julio Jones. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Latest Stories

  • Bucks offering COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible fans attending May 2 game

    If you're going to see the Bucks play the Nets on Sunday, you can get your vaccine while you're at the game.

  • Russell Westbrook got brutally honest after breaking Wilt Chamberlain's triple-double record

    Westbrook feels like the fans and the media take his talent for granted.

  • Former Maple Leafs all-star Miroslav Frycer dies at 61

    Czech league team Orli Znojmo, where Frycer had been head coach since 2018, said on its website Tuesday that Frycer died after an unspecified brief illness.

  • NHL officially inks 7-year deal with Turner Sports, ending NBC run

    The league and Turner Sports on Tuesday announced a seven-year agreement that begins next season.

  • Frederik Andersen on when he'll return for Maple Leafs

    Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen updates his injury status and when he could return to play.

  • Kevin Love completely quits, hands Raptors 3-pointer with terrible turnover

    Clearly, Kevin Love isn't happy with how things are going in Cleveland.

  • Former NFL linebacker Geno Hayes dies of liver disease at 33

    Geno Hayes was diagnosed with chronic liver disease two years ago and entered hospice care at his mother's home last week.

  • Watch the Champions League semifinals live this week with a free trial

    A pair of Champions League semifinals get underway, with key clashes in Premier League and Serie A as well.

  • Chris Weidman: ‘Anyone saying I celebrated when Anderson Silva’s leg snapped is entirely wrong’

    Chris Weidman clarifies what happened at UFC 168 in response to critics claiming karma after his own gruesome leg break at UFC 261.

  • Every goal from Real Madrid's quest for 14th Champions League

    French striker Karim Benzema has lead Real Madrid's charge towards yet another Champions League final.

  • Jorge Masvidal: 'I am a fan' of Kamaru Usman's knockout punch at UFC 261

    Masvidal is 'a fan' of the punch that knocked him out.

  • Man jailed 3 years for impersonating Conor McGregor while dealing drugs

    Police found boric acid, business cards for “McGregor Enterprise” and a meat cleaver on Mark Nye — who is not Conor McGregor, believe it or not.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • People are tuning in more than ever to watch women's sports — when will investors catch up?

    Kentucky's victory in the NCAA women's volleyball championship was the most-viewed show on ESPN2 this month.

  • Christian Pulisic becomes first USMNT player to score in Champions League semifinals (video)

    He's also the first to score against Real Madrid, and now the USMNT's all-time leading Champions League scorer.

  • Washington Football Team and Beth Wilkinson at odds over unveiling details in past sexual harassment lawsuit

    Beth Wilkinson was hired by Dan Snyder to investigate the Washington Football Team's culture and conduct.

  • March Madness betting: Nevada, other states, report enormous betting handles and revenue in March

    In a wild NCAA tournament, the real winners were the sportsbooks.

  • Chicharito thrilled with hot start, youth soccer initiative

    LOS ANGELES — With five goals in only two games, Javier Hernández is off to a spectacular start to his second year with the LA Galaxy. Chicharito’s rebound from a rough MLS debut season is going splendidly, and now the Mexican superstar is sharing his good fortune by joining an initiative to fund soccer development in underserved U.S. communities, including two respected youth organizations in Los Angeles. The cause is dear to the heart of Hernández, even though he grew up in Mexico as the scion of two generations of soccer greats. Chicharito knows what the sport did for him in his relatively privileged position, and he wants to share his passion with less-advantaged players in his new soccer home. “Man, I'm living the dream,” Hernández told The Associated Press. “I'm so grateful to be here, and I don't want to forget that I'm only human. There's no fame, no money that can make me more valuable than any other human, but I'm grateful to enjoy being here, to live and to become the best version of myself. I just want to live and to grow, and I want to help other people.” Hernández is taking a prominent role with “Team of Champions,” a charitable initiative backed by PepsiCo to invest in soccer in Latino and Black communities across the nation. The initiative will provide everything from equipment and playing opportunities to coaching and mentoring. It's one part of a commitment of more than $570 million over the next five years by PepsiCo to benefit Black and Hispanic businesses, but it's also a personal passion for Hernández, who intends to be more than a spokesman for the causes that move him. “I am conscious about the position I'm in, and I've achieved things I couldn't even dream about sometimes,” Hernández said. “I've been very lucky, very fortunate, and I'm very grateful. I want to share it with others and let them have the same opportunities that I already probably had. I also want to share the fact that if I did it, anyone can do it." Only one player in MLS history had ever done what was accomplished in the first two games of the new season by Chicharito. Hernández won his second consecutive MLS Player of the Week award on Monday after following up his two-goal performance at Inter Miami in the season opener with a hat trick at home last weekend against the New York Red Bulls. Only Houston's Brian Ching (2006) had ever scored five goals in two games to start an MLS season. Chicharito is in position to score many more goals under new coach Greg Vanney and in a new offensive attack that looks much better suited to getting the most out of its star up front. It's an abrupt, enormous change from last season, when Hernández scored only two goals in 12 matches during an injury-plagued season he called the most difficult year of his life when compounded with the coronavirus pandemic. Hernández's honesty and frankness about his struggles last season were remarkable, but with an off-season of adjustment and a new coach staff, things are looking up for both the Galaxy and their star forward. “It was quite difficult in my life in my first year here in the U.S., but now I’m really enjoying it,” Chicharito said with a laugh. “Really, I love it. Sometimes I speak more Spanish than English when I’m going around. I feel like a better version of myself.” That's why Chicharito is particularly grateful for the local connections within Team of Champions. The initiative is helping two Los Angeles-area organizations: Spartan Wolves, which gives less-privileged kids access to elite athletic training and academic preparation; and Tudela FC LA, an all-girls club pursuing full gender equity in youth soccer. Hernández's fondness for Los Angeles and its vast Latino community began well before he signed with the Galaxy, thanks to his starring role with the Mexican national team. El Tri plays regular international matches at the Rose Bowl, where it is invariably greeted as the home team. The chance to give back to soccer-loving youth in his new home was particularly appealing to Chicharito. “You can feel the love of soccer in this city, in the Latino community here,” Hernández said. “The culture here in soccer has always been amazing. Even my dad told me when they came here and played the USA, everybody loved them. ... To me, this is a city of opportunities. Whatever you want to do, if you're passionate about it, this city will help you.” ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Greg Beacham, The Associated Press

  • Kentucky Derby 2021: Post positions, latest odds

    The post positions for the 147th Kentucky Derby have been decided.

  • German soccer chief Keller likens colleague to infamous Nazi

    BERLIN — German soccer federation president Fritz Keller says he will not step down from his role after comparing one of his vice-presidents to infamous Nazi judge Roland Freisler. Keller said Tuesday he made a “serious mistake” after making the remark about Rainer Koch at a federation meeting on Friday, but he stopped short of apologizing again. “I assumed that the apology I made to him in writing and on the telephone would be accepted immediately. This assumption was wrong, based on his written answer to me yesterday,” Keller said in a statement on the federation’s website. Despite widespread criticism from others across German sport, including from within the federation itself, Keller told news agency dpa, “I rule out resigning.” Koch, who has yet to accept Keller’s apology, also works as a judge at the higher regional court in Munich. The South German soccer federation called Keller’s remark “completely unacceptable,” a reaction shared by the German soccer league, which represents the country’s 36 professional teams, and others. “Regardless of the fact that I don’t know the context in which the undisputed remark of the DFB (federation) president was made, comparisons with one of the most terrible judges of the Nazi era are inexcusable,” said Dagmar Freitag, who heads the German Bundestag’s sports committee. Freisler, as a participant in the Wannsee Conference of 1942, was one of the Nazis responsible for the organization of the Holocaust. He became president of the People’s Court, where he issued around 2,600 death sentences to opponents of the Nazi regime. Keller was appointed head of the German soccer federation in September 2019. The former Freiburg president was seen as the best candidate to help it emerge from years of scandal. “The only way to further develop German football from the bottom to the top is together, as a team,” Keller said at the time. Keller’s predecessor, Reinhard Grindel, resigned after accepting a luxury watch amid allegations of undeclared earnings and general discontent with his leadership. Former federation presidents Wolfgang Niersbach and Theo Zwanziger were both forced out amid allegations of corruption concerning Germany’s 2006 World Cup bid. Keller’s leadership has been marked lately by infighting at the federation. The 64-year-old has been involved in a power struggle with general secretary Friedrich Curtius. Germany is due to host the European Championship in 2024. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP CiaráN Fahey, The Associated Press