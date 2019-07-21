Julio Jones to report to Falcons training camp without new deal, report says

Contract be damned, Julio Jones is ready to get to work.

Despite failing to reach a new deal with the Falcons, the wide receiver is expected to report to training camp with the rest of the veterans Sunday after it was opened to rookies on Thursday, ESPN reported.

Falcons report to training camp today; even WR Julio Jones will be there, despite not receiving the contract extension he wanted. But Falcons’ owner Arthur Blank has said he wants to reward Jones. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 21, 2019

Sports Illustrated added that Jones has remained in contact with Falcons coach Dan Quinn this offseason and is likely to report between 1 and 3 p.m. ET.

Falcons WR Julio Jones will report to camp with his teammates b/w 1 and 3 p.m. today. Jones and coach Dan Quinn spoke last night, and have been in contact thru the summer.



Jones wants a new deal. Arthur Blank has said the team is amenable to giving him one. (@AdamSchefter 1st).



— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) July 21, 2019

After skipping training camp over contract negotiations last year, Jones said earlier this month he wouldn't hold out for new deal this time and that team owner Arthur Blank promised to work out a new one soon.

Jones, who is set to make $9.6 million in 2019, has two years left on the five-year contract worth $71 million he signed in 2015, though the expectation is he will have a new deal in place before the regular season starts.

"Mr. Blank gave us his word," Jones told TMZ Sports. "That's golden. ... [Blank's] word is that it's going to get done. ... There's no stress on my end. I'm not thinking about it.

"[Blank] makes it easy for me to go out and just work every day and not have one of those situations where there's a holdout or anything like that."

Jones, 30, had 113 carries for a league-leading 1,677 receiving yards to go with eight touchdowns last season.