Julio Jones locks Twitter account, scrubs Falcons photos from Instagram, sends fans into panic

Julio Jones sent Falcons fans into a panic on Monday when he locked his Twitter account and deleted some Falcons-related photos from his Instagram account.

Jones has missed voluntary workouts, and with the NFL draft approaching fueled speculation that all might not be well between himself and the team.





Local sideline reporter John Michaels helped calm the nerves of worried fans, calling the activity simply a “fresh start” on social media for Jones and not a sign of a dispute with the team or his impending departure. ESPN echoed Michaels’ “fresh start” report.

Head coach Dan Quinn has previously said that he was expecting Jones to miss the early portion of the team’s workouts, emphasizing the voluntary aspect of the program.

“It’s not mandatory, but we knew (he wasn’t) going to be here,” Quinn told reporters.

By Monday night, Jones’ Twitter account was made public again. Apparently he got the word that he was freaking people out.

While the “fresh start” talk coming out of the Falcons camp doesn’t provide much clarity, jumping to conclusions that there are problems between Jones and Atlanta seems hasty.

