Julie Plec says there will be another show in the Vampire Diaries universe: 'There's more to do'

Warning: This post contains spoilers from the Legacies series finale.

When Legacies was canceled, it wasn't just the end of the show's four-season run. It marked the end of the Vampire Diaries universe, which had been on the air since 2009 when The Vampire Diaries premiered on the CW. During its impressive eight-season run, The Vampire Diaries launched a spin-off, titled The Originals, which ran for five seasons. The Originals then birthed Legacies, the latest installment in the ongoing story of vampires, witches, hybrids, tribrids, and so much more in Mystic Falls, Virginia (and also New Orleans). For those involved in the creation of those shows — and notably for Vampire Diaries co-creator Julie Plec, who served as an executive producer on all three — the ending was bittersweet.

"What I felt in the moment was concern for the hundreds and hundreds of people who'd just lost their jobs across three of my shows," Plec tells EW. "We did 331 episodes of television and a lot of people that worked on season 1 of Vampire Diaries worked on season 4 of Legacies. There was such a beautiful family that we were able to build in Atlanta across these three shows. To think that that's just gone now is sad."

Legacies

Ben Adams/The CW Matthew Davis on 'Legacies'

But even though Legacies has now aired its final episode — which featured more than one familiar face — there might still be more story left to tell in the Vampire Diaries universe. "We had a plan to keep the franchise on the air until the next installment, which exists in our brains, but not on the page yet," Plec says.

That's right. Much like the immortal characters in its shows, the universe might be harder to kill then we think. "There will be another one," Plec says. "We're a little sad, we're going to take a beat, but yeah, there's more ideas. There's more to do."

Now, it's just a waiting game to find out what the next installment might be and whether we'll be able to see it.

