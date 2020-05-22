Julie Fontaine, Vice President of Film Publicity at Netflix, Steps Down After Three Years

Julie Fontaine, vice president of public relations in Netflix’s film department, is stepping down after nearly three years on the job, an individual with knowledge of the matter told TheWrap.

The reason for Fontaine’s departure has not been made public. She joined Netflix in June, 2017, and will remain with the company until the end of the month.

At Netflix, Fontaine worked with Scott Stuber, head of motion pictures, Lisa Nishimura, head of indies and documenataries, Tendo Nagenda, head of production, and the company’s vice president of talent relations and events, Lisa Taback.

“She is a true cinephile and her indelible fingerprints can be found on the publicity campaigns for the Academy Award winning ‘Roma,’ Best Picture nominees ‘Marriage Story’ and ‘The Irishman,’ ‘Bird Box, ‘Extraction,’ ‘Murder Mystery’ and everything in between,” Stuber said in a statement to Variety, which first reported the news. “We wish her continued success and thank her for her many contributions over the past three years.”

Prior to Netflix, Fontaine was an executive vice president of publicity of publicity for six years, where she worked on such hits as “The Hunger Games” and “Divergent” series, as well as the Oscar-winning “La La Land” and Oscar-nominated “Hacksaw Ridge.”

Prior to Lionsgate, she was vice president of Domestic Publicity at Walt Disney Pictures.

Beatrice Verhoeven contributed to this report.

