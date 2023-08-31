Julie Ertz announces retirement: 'Soccer, you have shaped every part of who I am'

Julie Ertz of USA is hanging up the boots. (Photo by Alex Pantling - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

United States women's national team defender Julie Ertz is calling it a career, she announced in statement via social media on Thursday.

"Representing this country on the National Team has been the greatest honor," Ertz said in the statement.

The 31-year-old walks away from her international career with 122 appearances for the USWNT. In that span, she scored 20 goals and notched two World Cup wins in 2015 and 2019.

The news of her retirement comes after she appeared to allude to the decision following the USWNT's devastating loss to Sweden in the Women's World Cup Round of 16.

Ertz gave birth to her son, Madden, last August. Her performance in the Women's World Cup was another act in an inspiring comeback that began earlier in the year. In April, she played for the U.S. in two friendlies with Ireland. Shortly after, Ertz signed with NWSL team Angel City FC before being named to the U.S. World Cup roster in June.

This story will be updated.