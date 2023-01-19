Julie Chrisley Told Daughter Savannah She Was Facing 'Humbling' Times Ahead of First Week in Prison

Julie Chrisley's ongoing legal situation has proved to be "humbling" in many ways.

Speaking with daughter Savannah Chrisley on her Unlocked podcast (which was recorded before Julie, 50, and husband Todd Chrisley, 53, reported to federal prison on Tuesday), the mother-daughter pair opened up about how what their family is going through is a part of God's "bigger plan" for them.

"I'm in a place in my faith to where it's a difficult spot because I feel like there's prayer and prayer and prayer and nothing's happening," admitted Savannah, 25. "Like we said, maybe it's part of a bigger plan. Maybe all of these things not happening are not happening because they're helping us."

Julie agreed that the family's challenges were all "helping us to grow."She also believes this rocky journey is allowing her loved ones to "have a better understanding that we're not entitled to anything and that we are no better than anyone else to have to sit in the valley for a minute."

"We have had a beautiful, blessed life in many ways, and we've had access to be able to do things and do them when we wanted to do them, and do them on our time frame," said Julie. "We don't have that right now. God has a way of humbling you, and I think that's a lot of what has happened and what has continued to happen."

Julie also still has faith that her current situation will eventually improve for the better.

"I've always been a good person. I've always tried to help people. I've always tried to do the right thing. But I've also learned that man will let you down and that people are not always who they say they are," she said. "That people don't always have your best intentions at heart."

She continued, "But I have become stronger in knowing that I'm going to get through it. That I may have some bumpy roads ahead. That my kids may have some bumpy roads ahead, my husband. But we're going to get through it."

Julie and Todd entered their respective prisons on Tuesday after being sentenced in November for fraud and tax evasion convictions in June.

Todd will serve 12 years at a prison in Florida. Julie is set to spend seven years in prison and has been relocated to Kentucky after she was initially assigned to a federal institution in Florida.

After they are released, the longtime couple will also be required to complete 16 months of probation.

Julie and Todd are in the process of appealing their case. Prior to their first day in prison, they had requested to be released on bail pending their appeal but were denied.

In a pre-recorded Chrisley Confessions episode released one day after they entered prison, Todd opened up about what the future holds for the couple. "I think that that's why I'm in a better place with it, because I know that this is not my final destination," he said.

"I know that this may be my future for a minute, but I also have faith that the judicial system is going to turn it around," he added. "I also have faith that the appellate court is going to see this for what it is."